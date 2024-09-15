Seventeen swoops in for the big win ahead of Jeonghan's enlistment; BTS closes Top 5 Sept Boy Group brand value rankings

Following a table-topping victory with the highest brand reputation value index in July, breaking SEVENTEEN’s months-long perfect winning streak, BTS soon slipped to the second rank in August. Climbing back to the top last month, SEVENTEEN has again bested the globally acclaimed septet in the September Boy Group brand reputation rankings. This marks the eighth month in which the 13-member boy group has ranked atop the roster, with July as the only exception in 2024 so far when the self-producing music act gave way to BTS and sat tight at second place. Nearly two weeks before Jeonghan's military enlistment scheduled for September 26, SEVENTEEN has again dominated this month's Boy Group Brand Reputation rankings.

SEVENTEEN’s near-perfect victory lap earned 3,330,977 brand points this month, following the Korea Business Research Institute’s extensive data analysis from August 14 to September 14. With Jeonghan’s impending military enlistment making headlines alongside the group’s Lollapalooza debut in Berlin, the PLEDIS Entertainment boy band especially gained an edge over contenders in the list.

Also read | BTS' Jungkook comes out in support of NewJeans; agency responds after fans say his account was hacked

As always, this survey analyses K-pop boy groups’ monthly performance using consumer participation, interaction, media activity, and community engagement indexes.

Trailing behind SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids rose from third place last month to second with a brand value score of 1,906,672. SHINee came in third with an index of 1,645,894.

THE BOYZ witnessed significant growth from August’s rank of #9 to #4 in September, scoring 1,408,457. Meanwhile, BTS slipped from its previously held second spot to close out the Top 5 this month, scoring 1,377,380.

Also read | Squid Game controversies stack up with new lawsuit; Indian filmmaker accuses Netflix of plagiarism

Top 30 Boy Groups of September 2024

#1 SEVENTEEN

#2 Stray Kids

#3 SHINee

#4 THE BOYZ

#5 BTS

#6 ZEROBASEONE

#7 RIIZE

#8 ENHYPEN

#9 EXO

#10 TWS

#11 Super Junior

#12 MONSTA X

#13 TOMORROW X TOGETHER

#14 ATEEZ

#15 BTOB

#16 BOYNEXTDOOR

#17 2PM

#18 ASTRO

#19 PENTAGON

#20 INFINITE

#21 TVXQ

#22 B1A4

#23 GOT7

#24 VIXX

#25 TREASURE

#26 SF9

#27 FTISLAND

#28 ONEUS

#29 HIGHLIGHT

#30 Wanna One