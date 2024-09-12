Seventeen Jeonghan's military enlistment date confirmed: Fans react to his impending departure

PLEDIS Entertainment has announced that SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan will soon leave to complete his military service. He will be departing at the end of September. The South Korean music label confirmed the news on the official Weverse website. Fans all over the world are wishing their idol a wonderful journey and hoping to see him soon. Jeonghan's military enlistment date has been announced.(Instagram )

What has PLEDIS Entertainment disclosed about Jeonghan's enlistment?

On September 12, PLEDIS Entertainment, which manages the boy band SEVENTEEN, issued a statement confirming member Jeonghan's military enlistment date.

The music label wrote, “We wish to share the news of Jeonghan's upcoming enlistment in the military, scheduled for September 26, 2024. As announced before, he will not be able to participate in the promotional activities for SEVENTEEN's 12th mini album and the world tour. However, he will appear in various pre-recorded content.”

They added, “There will be no official event on the day of his enlistment, and we kindly request that you refrain from visiting the site of his military service. Please send your heartfelt messages of support for Jeonghan through Weverse.”

Lastly, PLEDIS requested his fans, “We ask for your continued love and support for the artist. Kindly send your best wishes for his safe and healthy return. We will also remain committed to providing Jeonghan with all the necessary support during this time.”

What messages have fans left for Jeonghan?

Fans on Twitter/X were all bidding their idol a farewell and many hoped to see him as soon as possible. A distraught CARAT wrote, “I knew for a fact this is going to come but it still breaks my heart.” Someone commented in disbelief, “Wow.. didn't expect for it to be sooo soon!”

Another fan expressed, “Crying a river watching this OT13 video, especially with the news that Jeonghan will enlist in the military on September 26, 2024. It's hitting me even harder now, knowing we'll be missing him more soon." The fan ended the message with a heartfelt note, “I love you so much Jeonghan! Please take care and serve well.”

A few others also left their best wishes for the singer and wrote, “Serve well, Yoon Jeonghan!” and “We are going to miss you so much, Jeonghan.”