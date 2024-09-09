Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon, Seventeen's BSS and other favourites crowned winners at Seoul Drama Awards 2024

Netflix and Disney+ dominated the streaming platforms war at the 2024 Seoul International Drama Awards, according to the September 9 SDA press release announcing the winners of this year's K-drama competition. Despite these big-shot victories, trophies for the fan-voted categories went elsewhere. Seoul International Drama Awards 2024: Lovely Runner co-stars Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon snagged the Outstanding Asia Stars Awards. Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN's BSS reeled in a victory for the Best Korean Drama OST for Queen of Tears.

Beloved Lovely Runner co-stars Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, who have already enjoyed a winning streak across the 2024 awards season, secured the Outstanding Asia Stars Awards.

The most notable winning announcement across the board was credited to the prominently celebrated South Korean director and screenwriter Park Chan Wook (Decision to Leave, Oldboy, The Handmaiden), who won the Golden Bird Prize. The Seoul Drama Awards' official news release extols this as an honour “given to works and individuals that have made a significant mark on the drama industry.”

The 61-year-old filmmaker, praised as one of the greatest auteurs of the 21st-century world cinema, also pitched in as the co-showrunner and executive producer for the HBO series The Sympathizer, starring Hoa Xuande and Robert Downey Jr, among others.

Also read | aespa make history at The Fact Music Awards 2024; BTS' V, NewJeans, Stray Kids and others announced winners

This year's event reportedly marked the highest participation in SDA history, with submissions reaching as high as 346 entries from 48 countries (or regions).

Here are all the winners of the Seoul International Drama Awards 2024.

The 2024 Seoul International Drama Awards winners list

– K-DRAMA/MOVIE WINNERS –

Golden Bird Prize: Park Chan Wook ( The Sympathizer)

Park Chan Wook ( Best TV Movie: Bruised Like a Peach (CJ ENM O’PEN)

(CJ ENM O’PEN) Best Series Award: Korea-Khitan War (KBS)

(KBS) Best Director: Park In Je for Moving (Disney+)

Park In Je for (Disney+) Best Actor Award: Song Kang Ho for Uncle Samsik (Disney+)

Song Kang Ho for (Disney+) Outstanding Korean Drama Award: Moving (Disney+) and Queen of Tears (Netflix)

(Disney+) and (Netflix) Outstanding Best Actress Award: Yeom Hye Ran for Mask Girl (Netflix)

Yeom Hye Ran for (Netflix) Outstanding Best Actor Award: Ahn Jae Hong for Mask Girl (Netflix)

Ahn Jae Hong for (Netflix) Outstanding Korean Drama OST Award: SEVENTEEN’s BSS for Queen of Tears

SEVENTEEN’s BSS for Outstanding Asia Stars Awards: Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon

Also read | Netflix's The Frog, tvN's No Gain No Love advance on buzzworthy K-drama chart; Shin Min A, Kim Young Dae finally listed

– INTERNATIONAL WINNERS –

Grand Prize: Brazil's Justice: Misconduct (GLOBO)

Brazil's Best Miniseries: 3 Body Problem (Netflix)

(Netflix) Best Screenwriter: 3 Body Problem

Best TV Movie Award: The Saint (Czech Television)

(Czech Television) Best Actress Award: Jiřina Bohdalová (Czech actress)

Jiřina Bohdalová (Czech actress) Oustanding Asia Stars Awards: Siti Saleha from Malaysia, Desmond Tan from Singapore, Ochi Rosdiana from Indonesia, Metawin Opas-iamkajorn (aka Win) from Thailand, and Kim Chiu from the Philippines

Special Prize: Japanese drama Eye Love You (starring South Korean actor Chae Jong Hyeop)

How to Watch the Seoul International Drama Awards 2024?

Although the winning announcements poured in early, the event, sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Seoul Metropolitan Government, KBS, MBC, SBS, EBS, and CBS, will take place on Wednesday, September 25, at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, South Korea. The live ceremony will be broadcast on SBS TV after the ‘Purple Carpet’ event. International audiences may also tune into the show through SDA's official YouTube channel.