Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon, Seventeen's BSS and other favourites crowned winners at Seoul Drama Awards 2024
Lovely Runner, Moving and Queen of Tears' winning streak continued at the 2024 Seoul International Drama Awards. Live broadcast is slated for later this month.
Netflix and Disney+ dominated the streaming platforms war at the 2024 Seoul International Drama Awards, according to the September 9 SDA press release announcing the winners of this year's K-drama competition. Despite these big-shot victories, trophies for the fan-voted categories went elsewhere.
Beloved Lovely Runner co-stars Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, who have already enjoyed a winning streak across the 2024 awards season, secured the Outstanding Asia Stars Awards.
The most notable winning announcement across the board was credited to the prominently celebrated South Korean director and screenwriter Park Chan Wook (Decision to Leave, Oldboy, The Handmaiden), who won the Golden Bird Prize. The Seoul Drama Awards' official news release extols this as an honour “given to works and individuals that have made a significant mark on the drama industry.”
The 61-year-old filmmaker, praised as one of the greatest auteurs of the 21st-century world cinema, also pitched in as the co-showrunner and executive producer for the HBO series The Sympathizer, starring Hoa Xuande and Robert Downey Jr, among others.
Also read | aespa make history at The Fact Music Awards 2024; BTS' V, NewJeans, Stray Kids and others announced winners
This year's event reportedly marked the highest participation in SDA history, with submissions reaching as high as 346 entries from 48 countries (or regions).
Here are all the winners of the Seoul International Drama Awards 2024.
The 2024 Seoul International Drama Awards winners list
– K-DRAMA/MOVIE WINNERS –
- Golden Bird Prize: Park Chan Wook (The Sympathizer)
- Best TV Movie: Bruised Like a Peach (CJ ENM O’PEN)
- Best Series Award: Korea-Khitan War (KBS)
- Best Director: Park In Je for Moving (Disney+)
- Best Actor Award: Song Kang Ho for Uncle Samsik (Disney+)
- Outstanding Korean Drama Award: Moving (Disney+) and Queen of Tears (Netflix)
- Outstanding Best Actress Award: Yeom Hye Ran for Mask Girl (Netflix)
- Outstanding Best Actor Award: Ahn Jae Hong for Mask Girl (Netflix)
- Outstanding Korean Drama OST Award: SEVENTEEN’s BSS for Queen of Tears
- Outstanding Asia Stars Awards: Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon
Also read | Netflix's The Frog, tvN's No Gain No Love advance on buzzworthy K-drama chart; Shin Min A, Kim Young Dae finally listed
– INTERNATIONAL WINNERS –
- Grand Prize: Brazil's Justice: Misconduct (GLOBO)
- Best Miniseries: 3 Body Problem (Netflix)
- Best Screenwriter: 3 Body Problem
- Best TV Movie Award: The Saint (Czech Television)
- Best Actress Award: Jiřina Bohdalová (Czech actress)
- Oustanding Asia Stars Awards: Siti Saleha from Malaysia, Desmond Tan from Singapore, Ochi Rosdiana from Indonesia, Metawin Opas-iamkajorn (aka Win) from Thailand, and Kim Chiu from the Philippines
- Special Prize: Japanese drama Eye Love You (starring South Korean actor Chae Jong Hyeop)
How to Watch the Seoul International Drama Awards 2024?
Although the winning announcements poured in early, the event, sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Seoul Metropolitan Government, KBS, MBC, SBS, EBS, and CBS, will take place on Wednesday, September 25, at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, South Korea. The live ceremony will be broadcast on SBS TV after the ‘Purple Carpet’ event. International audiences may also tune into the show through SDA's official YouTube channel.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.