Stray Kids, BTS' Jimin, Red Velvet, aespa and others crowned top-ranking K-pop acts on Billboard's World Albums chart

Billboard's latest World Albums chart for the week concluding on August 24 is out, and Stray Kids are leading the music board. Stray Kids and BTS' Jimin topped the Billboard's World Albums chart for the week culminating on August 24, 2024.

The JYP Entertainment boy group's ninth Korean EP ATE again finished at #1, stretching out its victory on top for the fourth consecutive week. The music act also held on to its Billboard 200 position in the top 22.

HYBE Labels' artists leading the chart

Trailing behind the octet, BTS Jimin's Muse took second place on the World Albums chart, also for the fourth week in a row. Additionally, the ‘95 liner’s second solo album victoriously earned a spot in the top 60 of the Billboard 200.

Alongside Jimin, other HYBE Labels' artists leading the top-ranking positions on the World Albums chart this past week were ENHYPEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, SEVENTEEN and BTS. On the contrary, SM Entertainment tilted to the other side of the weighing balance with its three groups listed on the chart.

ENHYPEN's July 12th release, i.e. the group's second Korean-language studio album, Romance: Untold, followed Jimin at #3 in its fifth consecutive week on this chart. It also completed five weeks in the top 100 of the Billboard 200.

SEVENTEEN's 17 is Right Here stood at #11 in its 16th week. Meanwhile, their labelmates, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, tasted triumphant success with minisode 3: TOMORROW, closing out the top 15 ranks and extending its 20-week streak on the chart.

BTS' anthology album, PROOF, maintained its unimaginable 114-week streak by holding on to its place at #13.

SM Entertainment groups on this week's Billboard World Albums chart

The first SM Entertainment group to lead the way was aespa. The quartet's first studio album, Armageddon⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ , took the eighth spot in its 12th week.

Aespa's seniors, Red Velvet came in at #10 with their June EP, Cosmic. The album completed its second week on the World Albums rankings.

The third and last SM group on the list, RIIZE came in at #12. The boy group's first mini album, RIIZING⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, completed its second week by securing the 12th rank.

K-pop groups from non-Big-4 companies on the World Albums chart

On the other hand, (G)I-DLE and ATEEZ were the only two groups from the non-Big-4 companies in the K-pop industry. The former girl group's newest mini album, I Sway, made its debut at #6 this week. Although the EP's initial Korean and digital release was scheduled for July, its physical release in the US only rolled out on August 9.

ATEEZ came in after aespa at #9 with their 2024 mini-album, Golden Hour: Part 1. It album expanded its 11-week spell on the World Albums chart.