Sunday, Aug 25, 2024
Neither BTS nor Cha Eun Woo led the August Individual Brand rankings: Here's who did

ByAshima Grover
Aug 25, 2024 05:31 PM IST

Success came Red Velvet members' way as four out of five singers made it to the individual idols' rankings but a different SM Entertainment artist stood atop.

aespa's Karina has defeated all the usual top contenders for these monthly brand reputation rankings. IVE's Wonyoung, ASTRO's Eunwoo and BTS' Jin often lead the individual girl and boy member brand rankings, but according to the Korean Business Research Institute's overall individual K-pop idols results for August have revealed the aespa leader as the ultimate winner among 1,730 names.

aespa's Karina defeated both BTS' Jin and Cha Eun Woo -- the usual top-ranking leaders of such rankings -- to lead the August Individual Idols Brand Reputation Index.

The cumulative comparisons of these artists' consumer participation, media coverage, interaction and other aspects are based on the data collected from July 22 to August 22.

High-ranking keywords associated with Karina's name searches included “Supernova,” “My ARTi FILM” and “ambassador.” Other trending terms related to her were “transform,” “challenge” and “lovely.” The aespa singer scored a brand reputation index of 3,731,337, witnessing a staggering rise from her July score. She also garnered 91.70% positive reactions.

On the contrary, while Jang Won Young didn't lead the scoreboard, she still acquired the second-best position with a score of 3,442,962. Another girl group member securing a spot in the top 5 was Taeyeon, who is currently continuing her solo journey. She claimed the fourth rank with a score of 3,087,642.

Meanwhile, Cha Eun Woo and BTS Jin, who've been high-contending rivals on the boy group members' monthly rankings, also closed out the top 5 spots. The former sat at #3 with a brand reputation index of 3,251,136, and the BTS singer finished with a score of 2,977,916.

Other popular K-pop idols in the top 30

Trailing behind Jin, BTS member Jimin secured sixth place. Jungkook was the only other member to clinch a spot in the top 20 at #12.

No BLACKPINK member's name was found on the initial 30 rankings. On the other hand, Eunwoo was the only member of his band to find a spot on the list. Similarly, RIIZE's Wonbin was the only person from the SM Entertainment boy group. Baekhyun from EXO claimed the 20th spot, and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu was yet another sole member of his group who sat on the top 30 rankings roster. No one from LE SSERAFIM accompanied Chaewon on the top 30, either.

Red Velvet particularly scored a big win, as four of the five members of the girl group had a spot reserved on the list: Wendy at #13, Yeri at #15, Joy at #18, and Irene at #21.

Top 30 Individual K-pop Idols of August 2024

  1. aespa's Karina
  2. IVE's Jang Won Young
  3. ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo
  4. Taeyeon of Girls' Generation
  5. BTS' Jin
  6. BTS' Jimin
  7. IVE's An Yu Jin
  8. aespa's Winter
  9. KISS OF LIFE's Natty
  10. RIIZE's Wonbin
  11. Kang Daniel of Wanna One
  12. BTS' Jungkook
  13. Red Velvet's Wendy
  14. ciganture's Jeewon
  15. Red Velvet's Yeri
  16. Apink's Jeong Eun Ji
  17. THE BOYZ's Sunwoo
  18. Red Velvet's Joy
  19. THE BOYZ's Juyeon
  20. EXO's Baekhyun
  21. Red Velvet's Irene
  22. TWICE's Jeongyeon
  23. THE BOYZ's Hyunjae
  24. SHINee's Key
  25. TWICE's Sana
  26. Super Junior's Kyuhyun
  27. LE SSERAFIM's Kim Chaewon
  28. SEVENTEEN's Mingyu
  29. ENHYPEN's Sunghoon
  30. TWICE's Nayeon

News / Entertainment / Music / Neither BTS nor Cha Eun Woo led the August Individual Brand rankings: Here's who did
