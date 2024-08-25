Neither BTS nor Cha Eun Woo led the August Individual Brand rankings: Here's who did

aespa's Karina has defeated all the usual top contenders for these monthly brand reputation rankings. IVE's Wonyoung, ASTRO's Eunwoo and BTS' Jin often lead the individual girl and boy member brand rankings, but according to the Korean Business Research Institute's overall individual K-pop idols results for August have revealed the aespa leader as the ultimate winner among 1,730 names. aespa's Karina defeated both BTS' Jin and Cha Eun Woo -- the usual top-ranking leaders of such rankings -- to lead the August Individual Idols Brand Reputation Index.

The cumulative comparisons of these artists' consumer participation, media coverage, interaction and other aspects are based on the data collected from July 22 to August 22.

High-ranking keywords associated with Karina's name searches included “Supernova,” “My ARTi FILM” and “ambassador.” Other trending terms related to her were “transform,” “challenge” and “lovely.” The aespa singer scored a brand reputation index of 3,731,337, witnessing a staggering rise from her July score. She also garnered 91.70% positive reactions.

On the contrary, while Jang Won Young didn't lead the scoreboard, she still acquired the second-best position with a score of 3,442,962. Another girl group member securing a spot in the top 5 was Taeyeon, who is currently continuing her solo journey. She claimed the fourth rank with a score of 3,087,642.

Also read | ‘Insane crossover’: K-pop stars 2ne1, NewJeans, aespa, Treasure attend Kanye West's Vultures 2 concert in Korea

Meanwhile, Cha Eun Woo and BTS Jin, who've been high-contending rivals on the boy group members' monthly rankings, also closed out the top 5 spots. The former sat at #3 with a brand reputation index of 3,251,136, and the BTS singer finished with a score of 2,977,916.

Other popular K-pop idols in the top 30

Trailing behind Jin, BTS member Jimin secured sixth place. Jungkook was the only other member to clinch a spot in the top 20 at #12.

No BLACKPINK member's name was found on the initial 30 rankings. On the other hand, Eunwoo was the only member of his band to find a spot on the list. Similarly, RIIZE's Wonbin was the only person from the SM Entertainment boy group. Baekhyun from EXO claimed the 20th spot, and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu was yet another sole member of his group who sat on the top 30 rankings roster. No one from LE SSERAFIM accompanied Chaewon on the top 30, either.

Also read | Philly rapper Ybcdul, 25, who dug up enemy's grave shot dead

Red Velvet particularly scored a big win, as four of the five members of the girl group had a spot reserved on the list: Wendy at #13, Yeri at #15, Joy at #18, and Irene at #21.

Top 30 Individual K-pop Idols of August 2024