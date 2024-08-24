Philly rapper, 25, who dug up enemy's grave shot dead

Alleged leader of violent West Philadelphia-based gang and popular rapper Abdul Vicks was fatally shot on Friday in the city's Olney section. According to local US reports, the 25-year-old musician, who performed as “Ybcdul” was shot multiple times in the chest and right hand around 3:34 pm on the 5500 block of N. 6th Street. 25-year-old Philly rapper Abdul Vicks, aka Ybcdul, was fatally shot on Friday, 23 August, in Olney. Arrests in connection with the shooting are yet to be made.(YouTube)

As per The Philadelphia Inquirer, although the alleged ringleader was taken to Einstein Medical Center for medical attention, he ultimately died at 3:55 pm. Vicks' stage alias was presumably derived from the gang name's acronym that fully referred to Young Bag Chasers (YBC). He was also known by his other nickname: “Mr Disrespectful.”

More details about the shooting have yet to be released. The official source that released the bare minimum information about Vicks' death has reportedly requested anonymity because they are not authorised to speak publicly about it.

No arrests have been in made in Abdul Vicks' shooting, the police said. The authorities have urged anyone with information to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or reach out to the police department's tipline 215-686-TIPS (8477).

More background into Abdul Vicks aka Ybcdul's Philly gang connections

22-year-old Quamere Hall, another rapper who goes by the stage name “Mere Pablo” and is suspected to be a “Vicks associate,” was arrested earlier this month. He is linked to last year's shooting of a 34-year-old man, who ultimately succumbed to his injuries as well.

Hall was arrested at the Criminal Justice Center where he is said to have been supporting fellow YBC member Arshad Curry, who was to be sentenced for shooting five, among whom three died in 2021. Curry was subsequently sentenced to up to 85 years in prison.

In addition to Vicks, Hall and Curry, three other YBC gang members were convicted of killing two teenagers last year.

“Mr Disrespectful” especially went viral on social media in February for digging up an enemy's grave. During his “No Jumper" podcast appearance earlier in 2024, he admitted to have actually done the deed. “You know that was me,” he said and later laughed.

Confessing that he was trying to find his rival's grave, Vicks added, “He ain't got one though. They ain't never get him one.”

“I'm not giving people clout no more,” he continued. “I'm done with that. I ain't saying no names.”