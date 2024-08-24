What do Eminem, Trump, Diddy have in common? They're all betting faves to date Jennifer Lopez post Ben Affleck divorce

Just earlier this week, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage, and people are already betting on who she should date next, quite literally. Eminem sits at the top of the BetOnline list, speculating about Jennifer Lopez's next relationship. Trump and Diddy were some other contenders.

Hot on the heels of Lopez filing for separation on Tuesday, fans have placed their bets on supposed top contenders for her next relationship, with Slim Shady himself at the top of the list. While Eminem is getting all the love on the BetOnline website as the peeps' favourite choice for Jen, some other picks are bizarre, to say the least.

One would never imagine Eminem, Ellen DeGeneres, Diddy, and former President Donald Trump sharing a spot on an exclusive ranking, but here we are.

People betting on Jennifer Lopez's exes to jump into a relationship with her again

The votes also rehash the past by pushing for JLo's former fiance, Alex Rodriguez, onto the list at +1000, sharing the same odds as The Weeknd. Meanwhile, controversially disgraced hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs sits at the bottom of the ranks at +25,000, the same score as Trump. The “Bad Boy for Life” was also Lopez's boyfriend once upon a time. The ex-couple is shadily and allegedly linked to the infamous 1999 nightclub shooting.

The ex-agenda doesn't end there. Marc Anthony, with whom Jennifer had her longest marriage of 10 years, also sat much lower on the list at +10,000.

The bettors even suggested her 2001 movie The Wedding Planner costar Matthew McConaughey (+1600) as one of her potential suitors in the future. Other A-list actors found on the chart are Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt at +2000, Ryan Gosling, Jake Gyllenhaal and Ed Norton at +2500, and Matt Damon at +5000 Some old Hollywood men are also in the running, including Al Pacino (84) at +3300, Robert De Niro (81) at +5000 and Samuel L Jackson (75) at +10000.

Model David Gandy, who starred in Lopez's “First Love” music video and has previously admitted to having a crush on the songstress, is a top contender being bet on as well. Currently, he has the fourth spot at +1200.

Other than Eminem, more singing talents being bet on are Shaboozey and Bad Bunny (+1200), Bruno Mars (+1600), Drake (+3300) and Justin Bieber (+20000).

The list also opened the room for women: Portia De Rossi, Jodie Foster (+6600), and Elle DeGeneres (+11000).

Men in politics, like Trump himself, his running mate JD Vance, and Kamala Harris's VP pick Tim Walz, are at +10000. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, is at a spot right above Trump at +20000.

Sports dudes Bill Belichick, the former general manager of the New England Patriots, and Taylor Swift's boo Travis Kelce also ended up at +10000.