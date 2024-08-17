ASTRO Cha Eun Woo defeats BTS' Jin, tops August boy group member rankings

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed the individual Brand Reputation rankings for boy group members. The institute collected data for 730 boy band members on the basis of consumer participation, community awareness, media activity and communication from July 17 to August 17, carefully determining the results. Cha Eun Woo Tops the Individual boy group members' August Brand Reputation Rankings.(X/Twitter)

It seems that BTS’ Jin, who beat Cha Eun Woo for July’s ranking, couldn't sustain his spot this month. The ASTRO member who topped the individual boy group member Brand Reputation rankings both in April and May lost his spot to Jin in June and July. While the BTS singer was seen at No.1 in both those months, Eun Woo was No.3 in June and No.2 in July, competing closely against his BTS rival. After a long wait he has restored his glory.

High ranking keywords in Cha Eun Woo’s analysis included, “Living in a Rented House in Finland,” “ambassador” and “face genius.” On the other hand, his high-ranking related terms included “flawless,” “advertise” and “pitch.” The artist’s positivity and negativity analysis also disclosed 93.58% positive reactions.

Leading names in the August boy group members rankings

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo topped the chart with a brand reputation index of 3,668,606, while marking a 49.39% increase since his last score. BTS’s Jin follows shortly after him, scoring a brand reputation index of 3,199,306. Next in line is RIIZE’s Wonbin with a brand reputation index of 2,781,141, with a 36.66% rise since his previous ranking.

In fourth place is BTS’s Jimin with a brand reputation index of 2,536,752, with an increase of 36.27% since his July score. Lastly, there is Jungkook on the list of top five. His brand reputation index is 2,108,194, marking a 47.88% rise in his performance compared to last time.

August Top 30 Boy Band Members

1. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo

2. BTS’s Jin

3. RIIZE’s Wonbin

4. BTS’s Jimin

5. BTS’s Jungkook

6. Wanna One’s Kang Daniel

7. SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu

8. BTS’s V

9. Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon

10. EXO’s Baekhyun

11. Wanna One’s Kim Jae Hwan

12. Super Junior’s Kyuhyun

13. SEVENTEEN’S Wonwoo

14. Super Junior’s Kim Heechul

15. SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan

16. RIIZE’s Sohee

17. ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon

18. BTS’s RM

19. RIIZE’s Sungchan

20. SHINee’s Minho

21. NCT’s Doyoung

22. THE BOYZ’s Hyunjae

23. THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo

24. THE BOYZ’s Juyeon

25. NCT’s Mark

26. RIIZE’s Anton

27. NCT’s Jaehyun

28. SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi

29. BTS’s J-Hope

30. SHINee’s Key