ASTRO Cha Eun Woo defeats BTS' Jin, tops August boy group member rankings
BTS's Jin loses his spot to Cha Eun Woo who is No.1 in August's individual Brand Reputaion Rankings for boy band members.
The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed the individual Brand Reputation rankings for boy group members. The institute collected data for 730 boy band members on the basis of consumer participation, community awareness, media activity and communication from July 17 to August 17, carefully determining the results.
It seems that BTS’ Jin, who beat Cha Eun Woo for July’s ranking, couldn't sustain his spot this month. The ASTRO member who topped the individual boy group member Brand Reputation rankings both in April and May lost his spot to Jin in June and July. While the BTS singer was seen at No.1 in both those months, Eun Woo was No.3 in June and No.2 in July, competing closely against his BTS rival. After a long wait he has restored his glory.
High ranking keywords in Cha Eun Woo’s analysis included, “Living in a Rented House in Finland,” “ambassador” and “face genius.” On the other hand, his high-ranking related terms included “flawless,” “advertise” and “pitch.” The artist’s positivity and negativity analysis also disclosed 93.58% positive reactions.
Also Read | Internet reacts as protest trucks with messages demanding Suga's removal from BTS seen in Seoul: ‘Most absurd thing…’
Leading names in the August boy group members rankings
ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo topped the chart with a brand reputation index of 3,668,606, while marking a 49.39% increase since his last score. BTS’s Jin follows shortly after him, scoring a brand reputation index of 3,199,306. Next in line is RIIZE’s Wonbin with a brand reputation index of 2,781,141, with a 36.66% rise since his previous ranking.
In fourth place is BTS’s Jimin with a brand reputation index of 2,536,752, with an increase of 36.27% since his July score. Lastly, there is Jungkook on the list of top five. His brand reputation index is 2,108,194, marking a 47.88% rise in his performance compared to last time.
Also Read | Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars share the BTS story behind their unexpected hit, Die With a Smile
August Top 30 Boy Band Members
1. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
2. BTS’s Jin
3. RIIZE’s Wonbin
4. BTS’s Jimin
5. BTS’s Jungkook
6. Wanna One’s Kang Daniel
7. SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu
8. BTS’s V
9. Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon
10. EXO’s Baekhyun
11. Wanna One’s Kim Jae Hwan
12. Super Junior’s Kyuhyun
13. SEVENTEEN’S Wonwoo
14. Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
15. SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan
16. RIIZE’s Sohee
17. ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon
18. BTS’s RM
19. RIIZE’s Sungchan
20. SHINee’s Minho
21. NCT’s Doyoung
22. THE BOYZ’s Hyunjae
23. THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo
24. THE BOYZ’s Juyeon
25. NCT’s Mark
26. RIIZE’s Anton
27. NCT’s Jaehyun
28. SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi
29. BTS’s J-Hope
30. SHINee’s Key
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.