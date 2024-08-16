Jungkook announces first documentary while serving in the military: See what the rest of BTS is up to this year

BTS member Jeon Jung-kook has recently captured fans' attention with the announcement of his first documentary, Jungkook: I Am Still set to premiere worldwide on September 18 of this year. This exciting news comes after the release of debut studio album, Golden. As the BTS members finish up their enlistment between this year and the next, here's what they have been up to. See what BTS is up to this year(Instagram)

What BTS members have been up to

Kim Seok-jin has been a standout this year with significant achievements after concluding his mandatory military service in South Korea. Not only has Jin been named a Gucci ambassador, marking his entrance into the world of haute couture but he has also been honoured as a torchbearer for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Jin's solo activities meanwhile, have included planning the release of his debut solo album, further establishing his individual artistry.

Min Yoon-gi, known for his solo persona Agust D is currently serving his time in the military. Last year Suga was busy with the release of his debut solo album D-Day: The Original as well as the following world tour. He recently also released SUGA: Agust D Tour 'D-DAY' - The Movie, which can be found on Disney +.

Jung Ho-seok is also currently serving in the military after making strides with his 2022 music album, Jack in the Box along with releasing a few singles. J-Hope also became the first ever South Korean artist to headline Lollapalooza 2022 in Chicago.

Similar to J-Hope, Kim Nam-joon and Kim Tae-hyung have also been enlisted in the military right now. Before they got enlisted, RM focused on several significant projects including his solo album Indigo, which was widely acclaimed for its introspective lyrics and diverse musical influences. V is actively engaging with fans through his Instagram stories despite his ongoing military service.

Meanwhile except for the documentary, Jungkook has been serving his time in the military. A few months ago, the youngest member of the bad updated fans on his service saying, “I'm working hard exercising. I'm also cleaning very firmly up to the ceiling. I'm cooking rice very nicely as well. It's already mid-March. I'll greet you again. I miss you a lot. Unity!”

Park Jimin is also enlisted in the military but that didn't stop him from dropping his second solo album, Muse. He left a message for fans on Weverse saying, “I'm doing well in the military, so don't worry about anything and I hope you take care of your health.”

As BTS members continue to make their mark, their accomplishments over the years demonstrate a remarkable blend of personal growth and professional excellence. We can't wait to see what they have in store for us!