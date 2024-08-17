Internet reacts as protest trucks with messages demanding Suga's removal from BTS seen in Seoul: ‘Most absurd thing…’

It's been over a week since BTS member Suga found himself in the middle of a drunk driving case. Now, as per Koreaboo, several protest trucks with messages asking for Suga's withdrawal from BTS were spotted on the streets of Seoul. A few of them were also seen in front of Nine One Hannam. Suga fell down from his electric scooter near this place. This also houses several BTS members. (Also Read | BTS agency BigHit Music reportedly confirms person in new CCTV footage is Suga; HYBE responds if rapper will leave group) BTS rapper Suga is involved in a drunk driving case.

Protest truck seen in Seoul

As per the report, some of the messages on the protest truck read, "Told his fans to be confident, came back to them with a DUI. Drunk driver Suga, D-Day to leave the group is today. 7-1=6. Armys will complete the group. Drunk driver Suga out. Kick Suga out of BTS. We do not need a criminal who deceives fans. Suga, leave the group on your own will before things get uglier."

Several protest trucks were seen in Seoul.

The protest trucks demanded Suga be oust from BTS.

The BTS ARMY have reacted to this move.

How protests will pan out

An X (formerly Twitter) user, @idoitsueit, shared tweets that read, "We have reached the target amount for the fundraiser and have closed it. Thank you to everyone who participated in the campaign, even though it was kept private. Starting tomorrow, the truck and the flower wreath campaigns will take place together. During the campaigns, we’ll have a staff managing the flower wreaths, and the trucks will be circulating around the bustling areas of Seoul even on the weekend. We appreciate your interest and support!"

Where were protest trucks seen

Reportedly, the routes of the trucks included the road in front of HYBE and Nine One Hannam, Yongsan Station/Seoul Station, Hongdae, Hapjeong, Sangam, Seongsu, Keonkuk University Station, Jamsil, Gangnam Station, Banpo Bus Terminal. Following this, the BTS ARMY took to X to show their support for Suga and started trending the hashtags--#SugaStaysChallenge and #SugaStays.

BTS ARMY reacts to protest trucks

A person wrote, "This is the most absurd thing I've seen in a while. Sending trucks is meaningless when the police is doing their investigation. Don't do something just because you want to." A comment read, "Anti fans brought the trucks with notifications to withdrawal Suga from the group!!! News said that Army did it! NOOOO!!! Rumors and lies!!!"

A fan tweeted, "You don’t understand, he is everything to me. He is to a lot of people. I can feel the deep pain this is causing my soul family right now. Keep fighting for him ARMY." "No one could ever touch my baby as long as I am still here for him! BTS IS SEVEN!" another person wrote. An X user said, "Stop it already. He didn't hurt anyone or himself. He fell near the door like he said. He wasn't speeding. Trolls, just stop it!"

What happened with Suga

The incident took place last week when Suga was returning home, drunk, on his electric scooter. The next day both Suga and BigHit Music apologised to fans with statements on Weverse. Suga’s blood alcohol concentration (BAC) level was 0.227%, which is eight times the legal limit. The police began a criminal investigation.

Recently, DongA Ilbo released CCTV footage which showed a person was seen riding an electric seated scooter around 11.10 pm on August 6. In the clip, he didn't drive very fast, but as he turned left near the building, he toppled and fell. However, he got up and picked up the vehicle as well.

This incident took place near the main gate of the Nine One Hannam apartment. A few police officers who were walking nearby approached him. BTS agency confirmed that the man in the footage was Suga. The 31-year-old rapper is serving as a social service agent, an alternative form of military service in South Korea.