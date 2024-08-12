ASTRO Cha Eun Woo takes the internet by storm with striking photos from the baseball field

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo made it to the headlines again for his looks as he appeared for a baseball game recently. His pictures from the game went viral as fans adored him in a baseball fit. Eun Woo also posted some of his pictures on his Instagram and fans absolutely swooned over them. Cha Eun Woo's pictures from his baseball game went viral on the Internet.(@eunwo.o_c/Instagram)

Cha Eun Woo at his third first pitch

Eun Woo appeared at the 2024 Shinhan SOL Bank KBO League held at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on August 11, 2024. The match marked the final game between the LG and NC in a three-match series which was part of the 2024 Summer Holic event. The K-pop idol participated as the first pitcher for LG against the NC Dinos. This is the third appearance of the True Beauty star at the games with his past two in years 2017 and 2021, respectively.

He wore a red and white baseball outfit with black stripes and ‘SEOUL’ printed at the front of the Jersey. He completed the look with an identical baseball cap. Eun Woo’s photos from the field as he played the game went viral on the internet.

The news of the Gangnam Beauty star attending the event had been doing rounds on the internet a few days ago. Hence fans were excited to see his appearance and new look on the field. Eun Woo also shared a few captures of him in his team’s uniform in an Instagram post and its caption translated to “Victory!”

Netizens react to Cha Eun Woo’s baseball look

Netizens went gaga over his new pictures from the baseball field and flooded the social media platforms with his praises. One user wrote, “Is he even real? Is the world tricking me?" while another user wrote, “His form isn’t great, but his face is handsome”

A user wrote on X, “Eunwoo also showed a great first pitch, and you worked hard cheering in the hot weather. It was nice to be with you today, and I'm so happy and thankful that you won.” A second user on X wrote, “Cha Eunwoo, you did great here!! Also, your presence has uplifted the spirits of the fans and the team! Indeed the victory fairy! Congrats LG Twins!!” Another user on X wrote, “I’ve been waiting for your official pics secretly and really got 4 of it!!! Thanks, u tons! Love heaps. You made my day.”