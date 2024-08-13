BTS’ Jin teases new variety show in first post-military appearance

BTS Jin is confirmed to appear in a variety show which will be his first appearance since his discharge from the military. He is the first member of the idol group to finish his mandatory military service. MBC dropped the first preview of the Jin’s variety show which is likely to be an island survival show. Jin will be seen in MBC's new variety show, his first since discharge from military.(@jin/Instagram)

Also Read: 'Suga, leave BTS’ wreath protest sent to HYBE; ARMY slams antis’ agenda for exploiting the situation for attention

BTS Jin to feature in MBC’s next

Leading broadcaster of South Korea, MBC, released the first teaser of the show titled If You Rest, It’s a Relief (hereafter Fookda Haeng) on Monday, August 12 (KST). The teaser showed Jin as an island worker who was accompanied by his close friend Sandeul from B14A. The K-pop idol headed to a deserted island along with his friend for the show where they faced several challenges.

"I'm going to catch something this big,” Jin declared to his friend as he spread his arms wide in the trailer. He dove straight into work on the island as he revealed how hardworking he is in the preview, as reported by AllKpop.

The preview further gave the audience a look at the tough and unforgiving see surrounding the island as Jin struggled to find the seafood and seashells. “I can’t see anything,” he exclaimed. After one-on-one coaching from Ahn Jung Hwan, an island expert, Jin finally caught some seafood and said, “Wow, it feels like the whole world is mine!" However, he left the fans curious as to what he caught and how the worldwide handsome, as ARMY calls him, will adapt to this lifestyle.

Also Read: Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni feud rumours fueled by new eyewitness: She ‘rarely looked thrilled’

Jin’s various appearances since military discharge

Since the completion of Jin’s military discharge, he made numerous public appearances around the globe at various events. He began with a fan hug event and 2024 FESTA in June for BTS' 11th anniversary. He also recently appeared at the Paris Olympics 2024 in France where he served as the torchbearer.

The variety show will be released worldwide on Monday, August 19, 2024 (KST).