Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars share the BTS story behind their unexpected hit, Die With a Smile

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars collaborated on a new song titled, Die With a Smile which they released overnight on Friday. They also dropped the music video for the song in which the two singers are seen co-ordinating in blue and red retro-style country western outfits. The music video opened with Gaga at the piano while Mars played the guitar. The two shared the story of how their collaboration came into being. Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga revealed the story behind their recent collaboration.(@ladygaga/X)

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars share the BTS story

Gaga began by highlighting that the two artists have immense respect for each other and were discussing a collaboration. She said, “I was finishing up my own album in Malibu, and one night after a long day he asked me to come to his studio to hear something he was working on. It was around midnight when I got there, and I was blown away when I heard what he had started making,” as reported by Page Six.

She revealed that they both then stayed up the entire night to finish writing and recording their recent release. She also praised her collaborator as she mentioned, “Bruno’s talent is beyond explanation. His musicianship and vision are next level. There’s no one like him.”

Mars, on the other hand, said it was an honour to work beside the Poker Face singer on a song. He said, “She’s an icon, and she makes this song magical. I’m so excited for everyone to hear it.”

Future endeavours

The two artists performed their instant timeless ballad for the first time on Thursday, August 15 at the new Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. While the duo performed together for the first time, it was not their first time together on stage as they appeared at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2016.

This year is about to get busier for Gaga with her eighth solo labrum on the way and her film Joker: Folie à Deux hits theatre on October 4. Mars has not released any album since his 24K Magic in 2016 and has been on a world tour since then.