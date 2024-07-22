Jimin thanks fans in sweet note after release of Muse, shares military update: Now I'm a soldier so I've become careful

BTS fans had a sweet surprise from Jimin on Sunday, as the singer shared a note of gratitude addressed to his fans for their support to his new music album Muse. Jimin shared that he ‘really wanted’ to play the songs for them and apologised for making them wait. He dropped his second solo album Muse on July 19. (Also read: Jimin searches for ‘true love’ in new track Who, BTS ARMY calls ‘song of the year’ relatable. Watch music video) BTS' Jimin in a still from Who music video.

What Jimin wrote

Jimin shared a note on Weverse that read, “Hello, everyone. I'm Jimin. My second album "MUSE" is finally out! Thank you so much to ARMY for waiting and supporting us. I really wanted to play it for you soon, so I was really happy that it finally came out Haha. Well, I wanted to brag to you and talk a lot about El-Bum, but now I'm a soldier, so I've become careful about SNS. I'm always sorry and thank you for making you wait.”

'I'm doing well in the military'

He went on to give an update about how he doing in the military. “I'm doing well in the military, so don't worry about anything and I hope you take care of your health. (It's summer, so you have to drink a lot of water!!!!) (Don't turn on the air conditioner or fan too hard at night! You have to be careful of the heat!!) Anyway...Haha, I'll get going now! Thank you for enjoying the song. I'll be back with a better song and performance next time I love you always. I love you. I love you ARMY," read the note.

There are seven songs in the album, including Interlude: Showtime, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco), Who, Be Mine, Slow Dance and Closer Than This. Jimin enlisted in the military on December 12, 2023, with an anticipated discharge in June 2025, likely on June 11, 2025.