Jimin searches for ‘true love’ in new track Who, BTS ARMY calls ‘song of the year’ relatable. Watch music video

BTS member Jimin on Friday unveiled the music video for his new song, Who. Taking to its YouTube channel, HYBE LABELS released the over three-minute-long song. (Also Read | Jimin to perform his new song Who on Jimmy Fallon's show, BTS ARMY reacts) BTS' Jimin in a still from Who music video.

Jimin's new song Who

In the music video, Jimin was seen dancing and singing on the street at night. The video featured several shops on either side of the road. Cars and television set were also seen on fire. A tornado was also seen behind him seemingly trying to mirror what is going on in his mind. Jimin was accompanied by many dancers.

Who lyrics

The lyrics began with, "We never met she's all I see at night/ Never met, but she's always on my mind/ Wanna give her the world and so much more/ Who is my heart waiting for/ If every day I think about her/ Yeah every day of my life/ Then tell me why I haven't found her/ So many people to see and places to go/ Still haven't found hello."

BTS fans react to new song Who

Reacting to the video, a BTS fan said, "Jimin's voice is my happy medicine." "From the lyrics, I think this song is relatable to every idol who is facing problems to find a true love," read a comment. "Jimin's new song is absolutely amazing! His vocals are so powerful, and the music is incredibly catchy. I'm so impressed by his talent and hard work. This is definitely going to be on repeat for a long time. Well done, Jimin!" wrote a person.

"My new obsession: Who is my heart waiting for? Park Jimin, you are an angel. Your voice is my safe place. This is SOTY," said another fan. "The song really describes what one feels for his/her love... Such a masterpiece. it's gonna be that song of the year.. it has perfect lyrics.. perfect vocals.. perfect appearance.. EVERYTHING is perfect!!" wrote another person.

About Who, Muse

Who is part of Jimin's second album, Muse, which he recorded and produced before his December 2023 enlistment. There are seven songs in the album, including --Interlude: Showtime, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco), Who, Be Mine, Slow Dance and Closer Than This. Currently, Jimin is serving in the South Korean military.