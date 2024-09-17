Actor Kim Woo Bin opens up about life-shattering battle with cancer: ‘Only 6 months to live’

South Korean actor Kim Woo Bin jumped back into cinematic action with Netflix's September 13 premiere of the Officer Black Belt movie. The acting comeback customarily called for his participation in the film’s promotions. He joined his co-star Kim Sung Kyun for an appearance on an episode of the YouTube channel “Zzanbro Shin Dong Yup” on Monday, September 16. Kim Woo Bin's latest film, Officer Black Belt, is now streaming on Netflix.(Instagram / ____kimwoobin)

Opting for a non-alcoholic beer, the K-drama heartthrob recounted his battle with the life-altering diagnosis of nasopharyngeal cancer in 2017. Following the rare cancer diagnosis, his agency Sidus HQ released an official statement, announcing that the Uncontrollably Fond star had begun radiation treatment and would be stepping back from his professional commitments to the entertainment industry.

Months later, in a tear-jerking and moving revelation, he opened up about completing treatment. He was subsequently exempted from mandatory military service. Finally, in 2019, the good news was delivered as Kim had received a full recovery diagnosis.

Also read | Ateez re-enters Billboard World Albums chart; Stray Kids vacates leading spot for Le Sserafim. See Top 15 ranks

Kim Woo Bin recalled his battle with cancer

In his recent YouTube outing, the beloved actor turned back the pages to his past and admirably reflected on those testing times.

Highlighting that he is “naturally a positive person, someone who always tries to find the silver lining in any situation,” The Heirs actor said that the moment his doctor gave him the earth-shaking news seemed like a scene straight out of a drama.

“It was like a scene from a drama when the doctor suddenly said, ‘If it’s short, you only have six months to live.’ I was shocked and scared, and I wished it were just a dream.”

Despite the sense of foreboding that had taken over his life, the actor confessed that he never once thought, “‘What if I can’t overcome this? That thought never crossed my mind.”

As challenging as the task was, he willed himself to maintain a positive mindset and perceived the treatment period as a time for him to rest, regain his strength and come back stronger. “So many people, simply because they recognised my face, offered their support and prayers. I believe that support gave me strength.” He heartwarmingly added that he wished to “pass on the prayers I received to as many people as possible,” which he has in his own ways in the past few years.

Also read | NewJeans slips out of Top 30 Girl Group Brand ranks, fans blame HYBE; aespa leads the pack for 3rd consecutive week

More about Kim Woo Bin

South Korean media outlet MK Sports reported in 2022 that Woo Bin continued his philanthropic endeavours by donating 100 million won to the Hope Bridge Disaster Relief Association in an attempt to help victims of wildfires in Uljin, Gyeongbuk and Samcheok. In 2023, he donated another 100 million won to Seoul’s Asan Medical Centre to cover medical expenses for underprivileged patients.

Kim Woo Bin's projects since his return after the hiatus

After a full recovery, Kim Woo Bin returned to the screen to star alongside Ryu Jun Yeol and Kim Tae Ri in the 2022 sci-fi film Alienoid and returned for the sequel Alienoid: Return to the Future in 2024. He also resumed his activities as a K-drama star with Our Blues (2022) and Netflix’s Black Knight (2023). The much-loved K-drama hero has since become a regular for the streaming giant. In addition to his leading role in Officer Black Belt, he’s also set to reunite with his Uncontrollably Fond co-star Bae Suzy after seven years for the upcoming Netflix series All The Love You Wish For.

In an unconventionally wholesome twist, he became a farmer under the sunlight alongside EXO’s DO (Doh Kyungsoo), Lee Kwang Soo and Kim Ki Bang for the variety series GBRB Reap What You Sow (2023).