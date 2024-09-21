Renee Zellweger's ‘no prenup’ marriage ahead? Inner circle talking sense into her, but ‘true romantic' has other plans

Bridget Jones star Renee Zellweger may be a “true romantic” at heart, but her friends are wary of where things may be headed on the marriage front for her. The 55-year-old Hollywood actress met her present-day beau, Ant Anstead, on the set of Disney Plus' Celebrity IOU Joyride in 2021. The smitten pair eventually went Instagram official later that year. But other than that, they've largely kept their romance lowkey as far as public sightings are concerned. Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger. (Instagram - @ant_anstead)

As of 2024, Renee and Ant are only going stronger, and if rumours are to be believed, the couple might be tying the knot soon.

A source recently confirmed to Life & Style, “Renee will absolutely marry Ant, they're getting their ducks in a row.” The insider also broke the silence on where the love-struck wedding ceremony may occur once the D-Day date is officially saved. “Originally, the plan was to have a ceremony in England and another one in America, and that’s still very much on the agenda.”

The pair will likely have some serious discussions before entering the next phase of their lives together. However, Zellweger seems to have already made up her mind about one of those formal aspects of marriage. Despite her friends' purported warnings in the arena, the Jerry Maguire actor is reportedly forgoing a prenup with the British TV star.

Why Renee Zellweger isn't considering a prenuptial agreement in her potential future marriage with Ant Anstead

Even though her pals want her to safeguard her fortune in the off chance things don’t end well for them in the future, Zellweger “finds the idea of starting off a marriage with a contingency plan for it to end really distasteful.” The showbiz source, declaring the actress a “true romantic,” conveyed, “Considering all the money at stake a lot of people think she’s being foolish not to protect herself in the event things do go south.”

Even as her “inner circle is trying to gently talk sense into her and convince her that the best time to hash all these things out is before there are problems…, Renee won’t list.” She doesn’t want herself and Ant to “be going through back and forth with lawyers hashing out prenups.”

Nevertheless, her friends’ concerns are equally valid. The award-winning actress is notably reprising her titular role as the leading presence in the fourth iteration of the cinematic adaptation of Helen Fielding’s romance novels. Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Zellweger’s net worth is $90 million. On the contrary, that of her TV presenter boyfriend is listed at $5 million, indubitably creating an imbalance in their relationship on the economic side of things.

No-prenup marriages became a raving topic of discussion this year when Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20. It was ultimately reported that they didn't have a prenuptial agreement. Their considerable assets are now embroiled in a complicated and messy discourse because whatever the couple earned during their two-year marriage is now deemed community property, according to California law.

When are Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead purportedly deciding to get married?

The source confessed to the outlet that Zellweger and Anstead are “blissfully in love,” and they’ve allowed their romance to flourish past the “honeymoon stage” to determine whether their relationship warrants something “much more than just infatuation.”

As they live together, they’ve also “been through enough tests,” which ultimately helped Renee arrive at the heartwarming conclusion that An is the one for her.

Regarding when fans should expect the couple to tie the knot, the insider added, “It’s just a question of timing.” Currently, this winter and next spring are being envisioned as viable options for the ceremony, especially since Zellweger’s promotions for her 2025 film Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

The forthcoming movie, which also stars Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Leo Woodall, is slated to hit US theatres and start streaming on Peacock on Valentine’s Day 2025.