Kiss of love! Renee Zellweger's PDA detour with beau Ant Anstead ahead of Bridget Jones 4 filming

Renee Zellweger's real-life romance is possibly a thousand times more endearing than her chaotic escapades for love in the Bridget Jones franchise. Temporarily relocating ahead of the fourth movie's filming schedule, she and her beau, Ant Anstead, have touched in London. Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger. (Instagram - @ant_anstead)

On Tuesday, April 30, the couple was seen sealing their love with a kiss in public as they popped in to support Anstead's son Archie at his rugby game.

A media report from People pointed out that the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host was possibly temporarily moving his residential base to his native London as a way to be a source of strength for Zellweger during the filming process.

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead's relationship

A source told People, “Ant is going over to the UK with Renee” as she commences filming Bridget Jones's Diary 4 later this year. “Ant is excited to spend time with his older kiddos,” the source added.

The pair crossed paths on Celebrity IOU: Joyride and went Instagram official in September 2021. Before their 2024 return to the UK, they previously holidayed together there in December 2022. The rather private couple made a rare appearance on Tuesday, making it their first sighting in England before Zellweger transforms into Bridget Jones.

Anstead shares two children - Archie (17) and Amelie (20) with his first wife, Louis Storey – all living in the UK. Additionally, the TV presenter shares 4-year-old Hudson with his former wife Christina Hall.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

The fourth movie in the Zellweger-led romance franchise is expected to be available for streaming on Peacock on February 14, 2025. It will also be simultaneously hitting the theatres.

As is always the case in these adaptations of Helen Fielding's creative vision, Hugh Grant recently promised the fans the upcoming Bridget Jones movie will be as poignantly hilarious as ever.

Michael Morris is directing the fourth outing, with Zellweger, Grant and Emma Thompson reprising their roles from the previous instalments of the saga. Newcomers include Chiwetel Ejiofor and Leo Woodall.

Another People article further divulged Grant's take on what the movie would be like: “It's partly based on Helen Fielding's experiences of bringing up two children by herself after her husband died.” In what he declares to be a “very good script,” Zellweger will likely be seen bringing up two kids and contemplating if she should ever revisit the dating scene.

