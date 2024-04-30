2024 Tony Awards: Nominations complete list; when and where to watch the celebration of Broadway marvels
The 77th Tony Awards nominations are out! Check out the worthy contenders who may be honoured for their best contributions to Broadway on June 16.
Tony-winning artists Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Take Me Out) and Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton) led the 2024 Tony Awards nomination announcements on Tuesday morning. The six major categories were first unveiled on CBS Mornings, while others were revealed on a YouTube livestream subsequently.
The eligibility time period for qualifying Broadway shows was between April 28, 2023 and April 25, 2024.
CBS will broadcast the upcoming 77th Tony Awards live on Sunday, June 16, with Paramount+ tied in as the official streaming partner. Third-time returning host Ariana DeBose will helm this year's annual event at Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater.
Most Nominations: Hell's Kitchen and Stereophonic (13), The Outsiders (12), Appropriate (8), Merrily We Roll Along and Water for Elephants (7),
2024 Tony Awards nominations full list
Best New Play
- Jaja's African Hair Braiding
- Mary Jane
- Mother Play
- Prayer for the French Republic
- Stereophonic
Best New Musical
- Hell's Kitchen
- The Outsiders
- Water for Elephants
- Suffs
Best Revival of a Musical
- Gutenberg! The Musical!
- Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
- The Who's Tommy
- Merrily We Roll Along
Best Revival of a Play
- An Enemy of the People
- Appropriate
- Purlie Victorious
Best Book of a Musical
- Hell's Kitchen by Kristoffer Diaz
- The Notebook by Bekah Brunstetter
- Water for Elephants by Rick Elice
- The Outsiders by Adam Rapp and Justin Levine
- Suffs by Shaina Taub
Best Leading Actor in a Play
- Leslie Odom Jr in Purlie Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
- William Jackson Harper in Uncle Vanya
- Jeremy Strong in An Enemy of the People
- Michael Stuhlbarg in Patriots
- Liev Schreiber in Doubt: A Parable
Best Leading Actress in Play
- Jessica Lange in Mother Play
- Sarah Paulson in Appropriate
- Betsy Aidem in Prayer for the French Republic
- Rachel McAdams in Mary Jane
- Amy Ryan in Doubt: A Parable
Best Leading Actress in a Musical
- Maleah Joi Moon in Hell's Kitchen
- Eden Espinosa in Lempicka
- Maryann Plunkett in The Notebook
- Kelli O'Hara in Days of Wine and Roses
- Gayle Rankin in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Leading Actor in a Musical
- Jonathan Groff in Merrily We Roll Along
- Brody Grant in The Outsiders
- Eddie Redmayne in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
- Dorian Harewood in The Notebook
- Brian d'Arcy James in Days of Wine and Roses
Best Featured Actress in a Play
- Celia Keenan-Bolger in Mother Play
- Quincy Tyler Bernstine in Doubt: A Parable
- Sarah Pidgeon in Stereophonic
- Kara Young in Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
- Juliana Canfield in Stereophonic
Best Featured Actor in a Play
- Eli Gelb in Stereophonic
- Jim Parsons in Mother Play
- Will Brill in Stereophonic
- Corey Stoll in Appropriate
- Tom Pecinka in Stereophonic
Best Featured Actress in a Musical
- Kecia Lewis in Hell's Kitchen
- Bebe Neuwirth in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
- Lindsay Mendez in Merrily We Roll Along
- Amber Iman in Lempicka
- Nikki M James in Suffs
- Shoshana Bean in Hell's Kitchen
- Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer in Monty Python's Spamalot
Best Featured Actor in a Musical
- Daniel Radcliffe in Merrily We Roll Along
- Steven Skybell in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
- Brandon Victor Dixon in Hell's Kitchen
- Joshua Boone in The Outsiders
- Sky Lakota-Lynch in The Outsiders
- Roger Bart in Back the Future: The Musical
Best Direction - Play
- Anne Kauffman for Mary Jane
- Daniel Aukin for Stereophonic
- Kenny Leon for Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
- Whitney White for Jaja's African Hair Braiding
- Lila Neugebauer for Appropriate
Best Direction - Musical
- Michael Greiff for Hell's Kitchen
- Leigh Silverman for Suffs
- Jessica Stone for Water for Elephants
- Maria Friedman for Merrily We Roll Along
- Danya Taymor for The Outsiders
Best Orchestrations
- Illinoise
- The Outsiders
- Stereophonic
- Merrily We Roll Along
- Hell's Kitchen
Best Choreography
- The Outsiders
- Water for Elephants
- Hell's Kitchen
- Illinoise
- Here Lies Love
Best Costume Design - Play
- An Enemy of the People
- Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
- Stereophonic
- Appropriate
- Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Best Costume Design - Musical
- The Great Gatsby
- Suffs
- Hell's Kitchen
- Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
- Water for Elephants
Best Original Score for Theatre
- Here Lies Love
- Stereophonic
- The Outsiders
- Days of Wine and Roses
- Suffs
Best Scenic Design - Play
- An Enemy of the People
- Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
- Appropriate
- Jaja's African Hair Braiding
- Stereophonic
Best Scenic Design - Musical
- Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
- Here Lies Love
- Hell's Kitchen
- Lempicka
- Water for Elephants
- The Outsiders
- Back to the Future: The Musical
Best Lighting Design - Play
- An Enemy of the People
- Grey House
- Appropriate
- Stereophonic
- Prayer for the French Republic
Best Lighting Design - Musical
- Water for Elephants
- Hell's Kitchen
- The Outsiders
- Illinoise
- Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Sound Design - Play
- Grey House
- Jaja's African Hair Braiding
- Stereophonic
- Appropriate
- Mary Jane
Best Sound Design - Musical
- Hell's Kitchen
- Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
- Merrily We Roll Along
- Here Lies Love
- The Outsiders
