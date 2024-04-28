Lights, Camera, Broadway: Hollywood hits hit Broadway as musicals

In recent years, there has been a captivating trend in Hollywood where popular films are being reimagined and brought to life on Broadway stages in the form of vibrant and enchanting musical productions. As this trend continues to flourish in the West, we take a look at recent examples, which promises audiences a delightful blend of nostalgia and excitement. Crazy Rich Asians is the latest title to make the transition from screen to the stage

Crazy Rich Asians

Crazy Rich Asians is the latest title to make the transition from screen to the stage. A Broadway musical based on Kevin Kwan’s acclaimed worldwide bestselling trilogy of books and its beloved 2018 film adaptation is underway. Casting, a full creative team and production dates haven’t been announced just yet, but the musical will be helmed by Jon M. Chu, who directed the Crazy Rich Asians movie. This will be Chu’s Broadway directorial debut.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The Outsiders

The musical is based on a film based on Hinton’s novel, which was released in 1983, directed by Francis Ford Coppola and starring Ralph Macchio, Patrick Swayze, Tom Cruise, Matt Dillon and C. Thomas Howell, among others. The story is adapted from S.E. Hinton’s 1967 coming-of-age novel of the same name, which follows brothers, Ponyboy Curtis, Darrel Curtis, Sodapop ‘Soda’ Curtis and their friends after the death of the brothers’ parents. Angelina Jolie has worked on it with daughter Vivienne.

The Notebook

Taking the leaf out of the Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling’s big screen love story, the musical theatre is drenched in longings, love and fulfilment. The show is adapted from the film, which was based on Nicholas Sparks’ 1996 bestseller. The songs for the musical are written by Ingrid Michaelson. It tracks the decadeslong love story between Allie and Noah, who are torn apart by class, war and ailing health, but find a way to be with each other again.

La La Land

The Oscar-winning musical La La Land is also being transformed into a stage show. The 2017 hit, which made over $470m worldwide at the box office, will be heading to Broadway, with music by Justin Hurwitz and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the same team who worked on the film. The release date of the musical is not set yet.

The Devil Wears Prada

Lauren Weisberger’s book was brought to the big screen in 2006, with Meryl Streep originating the character of villainous fashion editor Miranda Priestly. Anne Hathaway portrayed the movie’s Andy Sachs, who is an aspiring journalist that lands a job under Miranda at Runway magazine. It’s broadway version was refreshed for England version recently.