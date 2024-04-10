Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant are back for Bridget Jones 4: Everything we know about the lovable mess of a movie

Valentine's Day just got a whole lot sweeter. Renée Zellweger is officially returning to the screen as Bridget Jones. Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant in Bridget Jones's Diary (2001).

The British-based romantic film comedy series first introduced us to how big of a lovable mess Jones is in 2001, with the wicked suaveness of Hugh Grant's Daniel Cleaver. Eventually, Emma Thompson also boarded the familiar romantic train in the 2016 Bridget Jones's Baby.

Now, here comes a revamped edition of the English romantic comedies based on Helen Fielding novels' vision. The fourth installment is entitled, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. It is ready to bring back some familiar faces, along with some new additions to spice up the scene with sizzling freshness.

Here's what we know about the upcoming Bridget Jones movie.

Bridget Jones 4 release date

The Universal project will roll out on OTT screens via Peacock on Valentine's Day 2025. International viewers will have a chance to grab their big popcorn tubs for its theatrical release.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy Cast

Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant - the ultimate OG duo that boarded the Bridget Jones bandwagon in the first installment itself - are back for the next chapter. Emma Thompson is also reprising her role from the third movie.

Newcomers include Chiwetel Ejiofor (Love Actually, Doctor Strange, 12 Years a Slave, 2012) and Leo Woodall (One Day - Netflix series, The White Lotus).

Bridget Jones 4 plot

With the technological face of the world changing, so is Bridget's diary writing medium. In the new chapter of embarrassments, her previous love triangles and baby stories will take a back seat as Jones grapples with the new age of mortifying channels through texts and tweets.

Mad About a Boy will not have her merely navigate through life, work and every messy engagement that comes along with it as a 51-year-old single mother. Could a new romance with a hot, younger somebody be on the table?

Michael Morris will be helming the upcoming adaptation of Fielding's 2013 novel. The OG author is also dropping in to pen the script with source material authenticity.

Hugh Grant previously missed out on joining the original cast members, Zellweger and Colin Firth, for the third round. Under the banner of Working Title Films, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, and Jo Wallett are producing the fourth outing, with Amelia Granger and Sarah-Jane Wright as executive producers alongside Fielding.