Zendaya reflects on her childhood, early shot to fame and past regrets, ‘I wish…’

ByArya Vaishnavi
Apr 09, 2024 09:57 PM IST

The Euphoria star explained “I don’t know how much of a choice I had,” as she admitted to having mixed feelings about being a child actor

Zendaya may be a highly acclaimed Hollywood personality now, but she has her share of past regrets. In a recent cover interview with Vogue, the Dune star reflected on her childhood and “becoming the breadwinner” of her family at a young age. The 27-year-old entered the showbiz in 2010 with Disney's sitcom Shake It Up, where she starred alongside Bella Thorne. In 2017, Zendaya shot to fame as Michelle in Marvel's Spider-Man: The Homecoming.

Zendaya reflects on her childhood and early shot to fame (AFP)
Zendaya reflects on her childhood and early shot to fame (AFP)

Zendaya reflects on her childhood and past regrets

Recalling her childhood days, Zendaya told the magazine, “I felt like I was thrust into a very adult position: I was becoming the breadwinner of my family very early, and there was a lot of role-​reversal happening, and just kind of becoming grown, really.”

The Euphoria star explained, “I don’t know how much of a choice I had,” as she admitted to having mixed feelings about being a child actor. “I have complicated feelings about kids and fame and being in the public eye, or being a child actor,” she said, adding, “We’ve seen a lot of cases of it being detrimental.”

Zendaya confessed that it was only after entering adulthood, that she realised the things she missed out on. “I think only now, as an adult, am I starting to go, Oh, okay, wait a minute: I’ve only ever done what I’ve known, and this is all I’ve known,” she said.

The Dune: Part Two star went on to add that she's “almost going through my angsty teenager phase now, because I didn’t really have the time to do it before.” “Now, when I have these moments in my career — like, my first time leading a film that’s actually going to be in a theater — I feel like I shrink, and I can’t enjoy all the things that are happening to me,” she continued.

Zendaya further said, “I’m very tense, and I think that I carry that from being a kid and never really having an opportunity to just try s**t,” before admitting, “And I wish I went to school.”

