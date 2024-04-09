Zendaya says this about the attention her relationship with Tom Holland receives

Zendaya is unfazed with all the attention her relationship with actor Tom Holland receives. The actor, who is gearing up for the release of her sports drama film Challengers this month, spoke with British Vogue, where she talked about handling fame and said that at the end of the day, she has to ‘be totally cool with it and just live my life.’ (Also read: Zendaya's sweet mention of Tom Holland and his charisma in new interview makes fans go ‘awww’) Tom Holland and Zendaya at the premiere of Spider-Man No Way Home(Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

What Zendaya said

In the interview, Zendaya recalled her trip to Paris in 2022, when she visited the Louvre Museum with Tom. Their visit received heavy media attention, where they were seen holding hands and posing in front of the Mona Lisa. She said of the experience, of how the museum let them stay longer in the empty galleries even after closing time. She said, "It was actually fine. You just kind of get used to the fact that, ‘Oh, I’m also one of these art pieces you’re going to take a picture of.’ I just gotta be totally cool with it and just live my life… It was one of the coolest experiences ever. It was like Night at the Museum.”

‘I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him’

She further continued about how she saw Tom handle fame after his life changed overnight following the release of Spider-Man. “We were both very, very young, but my career was already kind of going, and his changed overnight. One day you’re a kid and you’re at the pub with your friends, and then the next day you’re Spider-Man. I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him. But he handled it really beautifully.”

Zendaya and Holland first met in 2016 on the set of Spider-Man. In 2021, the two were photographed kissing publicly, which broke the status of their relationship. Tom was recently seen with Zendaya at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Zendaya was last seen in Dune 2, which received rave reviews and did well at the global box office. She will seen next in Luca Guadignino's Challengers alongside Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist in the lead. The sports drama is set to release on April 26.

