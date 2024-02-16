Dune 2 first reactions: Villeneuve's futuristic vision earns rave reviews, deemed Sci-Fi legend

Denis Villeneuve's highly anticipated Dune: Part Two has landed, and its arrival has been met with a chorus of thrilling first reactions. With this, the demand for Dune: Part Three has skyrocketed. When critics are saying the movie is awesome, with amazing visuals, epic storytelling, and great direction by Villeneuve, you can bet it's going to stay popular for a while. Some are even saying it's a big deal in sci-fi. Let's see what all the fuss is about. Dune 2 first reactions: Villeneuve's futuristic vision deemed Sci-Fi legend(pic credit: Warner Bros. /Courtesy Everett Collection via X)

Dune: Part two storyline and review

The highly anticipated sequel, Dune: Part 2, faced significant delays due to the Hollywood SAG-Aftra strike. Nevertheless, the film is finally here, kicking off with a glitzy premiere where Zendaya stunned in a robotic getup. As per Hollywood Reporter, Dune: Part Two continues the story immediately after the first installment, with Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides uniting with the Fremen to seek vengeance against those responsible for his family's murder, potentially shaping the universe's destiny.

Dune 2 initial reaction

Dune 2 is on the brink of becoming a box office phenomenon, especially in light of the lukewarm reception of recent highly anticipated releases like Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Color Purple. Nevertheless, Dune: Part Two has received early reviews that firmly establish it as a frontrunner for the cinematic event of the year.

Dune 2 early reviews

“Villeneuve crafts some truly VISIONARY moments. Austin Butler gives a truly transformative performance (and not talking makeup either). Very moving ending. A wee bit long? Yes. Did I forget I saw it the next day? Yes. Still, gonna be massive.” wrote the Playlist’s Gregory Ellwood.

Inverse editor Hoai-Tran Bui believes the film is even more immense than the first, yet significantly more intimate. “Denis Villeneuve manages to streamline the more alienating second half of the book into a riveting, action-packed epic. TWO TOWERS-level mastery of battle sequences. Zendaya is the star.”

As per Fresh Fiction’s Courtney Howard, “Dune 2 is jaw-dropping, breathtaking & wildly exhilarating. It’s an adrenaline rush to the head & heart, soaring in its spectacle-driven action sequences as much as it sings in its refined, evocative stillness.Timothée Chalamet & Zendaya turn in singular work.”

FilmSpeak host Griffin Schiller said “A tragic tale of blind fanaticism & corruption. A spectacular, soulful, awe-inspiring masterclass of aesthetics & mood beautifully echoing Paul’s turbulent journey. Left me speechless!”

The cast of Dune 2

In Dune 2, Chalamet is accompanied by Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem in his journey, with Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Léa Seydoux joining the stunning cast.

When is Dune 2 coming to theatres?

Dune: Part 2 is set to premiere on March 1, 2024. Initially planned for November 2023, the film's release and production faced multiple delays attributed to the Hollywood strike.

Hollywood March lineup

Look forward to the highly anticipated releases in March including Kung Fu Panda 4, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.