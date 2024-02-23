Zendaya's sweet mention of Tom Holland and his charisma in new interview makes fans go ‘awww’

Zendaya has praised her actor-boyfriend Tom Holland for having ‘beautiful charisma.’ While playing with puppies in a recent Buzzfeed interview as part of the Dune 2 promotions, Zendaya had one person in mind when asked who has got the most ‘rizz’ in the Dune 2 cast, and that person was not part of the movie. (Also read: Zendaya, Tom Holland twin in black, put breakup rumours to rest at Dune afterparty) Zendaya and Tom Holland starred in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

What Zendaya said

In the interview, Zendaya told Buzzfeed: “Rizz is short for charisma, right? Everybody's kind of got their own. I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but I know personally, works for me, is Mr. Tom Holland.”

She further added how she is different than Tom when it comes to meeting and interacting with people. “I'm more shy and kind of quiet, so it takes a little bit more to pull me out of my shell. But he's great at just talking to people and getting to know people. You see him on talk shows and stuff like that. He's just naturally very good at that. Whereas for me, I've definitely had to pull it out of me a little bit. He's got that natural gift,” she added.

About Zendaya and Tom Holland

Previous week, Zendaya and Tom Holland held hands as they were spotted after the premiere of her film Dune: Part Two in London. Tom was seen escorting Zendaya towards their car in a video that surfaced on X.

Zendaya and Holland first met in 2016 on the set of Spider-Man. The dating rumours about the duo surfaced a year later in 2017. Although the pair has managed to keep their relationship extremely low-key, they were spotted kissing publicly in 2021, which broke the status of their relationship.

Zendaya is earning rave reviews for her work in Dune 2. The Denis Villeneuve film stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler and Anya Taylor-Joy. Zendaya will be seen next in Challengers with Josh O' Connor and Mike Faist.

