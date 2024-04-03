Hollywood shock: Michael Douglas and Scarlett Johansson's surprising genetic connection revealed

In the recent episode of the genealogy series "Finding Your Roots,” it was revealed to an astounded Hollywood veteran, Michael Douglas, that his Marvel co-star Scarlett Johansson is his “DNA” cousin, sharing identical stretches of DNA on four different chromosomes. Hosted by Henry Louis Gates Jr., the episode aired on Tuesday, unveiling the familial connection between the Marvel characters. Michael Douglas was last seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

What was Doughlas's reaction to receiving the news?

Douglas’s reaction was palpable upon receiving the news; visibly surprised, he exclaimed, "Are you kidding? Oh, that’s amazing. Alright, this is cool. This is so cool. That’s incredible." The veteran actor's excitement was evident as he processed the unexpected revelation of this familial tie with the 39-year-old Black Widow actress.

Gates explained further, detailing that the shared DNA branches between Douglas and Johansson trace back to Scarlett’s maternal lines, which have roots in Jewish communities in Eastern Europe. The actors shred the screen in the monumental superhero film "Avengers: Endgame," with Douglas portraying Hank Pym and Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow.

Douglas expressed his anticipation of informing Johansson of their newfound connection, stating, "Well, I look forward to seeing Scarlett next time!"

How does Douglas caution his children against fame?

Amidst the excitement of this revelation, Douglas also shared his perspective on the challenges of fame within the industry. Despite his own success, he revealed a cautious approach towards his children's potential interest in acting, warning them away from pursuing careers in Hollywood due to the perceived difficulties of succeeding with famous parents.

Catherine Zeta-Jones (regarding their children's interest in acting): ”Douglas warned their kids away from acting as he believes it is harder to succeed with famous parents."

Lena Dunham's reaction to being related to the other LD

That's not it! In addition to Douglas and Johansson's revelation, the episode of “Finding Your Roots” featured Lena Dunham as well, who discovered her own familiar connection. Gates disclosed that Dunham shares a distant ancestor with acclaimed filmmaker Larry David, prompting an enthusiastic response from the actress, "It’s Larry David—the other LD! This is the hottest information I could have ever gotten."