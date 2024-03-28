Former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman, first Jewish VP nominee of a major party, dies at 82

Joseph Lieberman, known for being the first Jewish vice-presidential nominee of a major party, has died at the age of 82. A former Connecticut senator, Lieberman died on Wednesday, March 29, due to complications that stemmed from a fall in New York. Former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman, who was the first Jewish VP nominee of a major party, has died at 82 (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)(AP)

“Senator Lieberman’s love of God, his family, and America endured throughout his life of service in the public interest,” Lieberman’s family said in a statement, as reported by Punchbowl News first.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Back in 2000, Lieberman was chosen by Democratic presidential nominee Al Gore as his running mate. Lieberman always noted that this was a historic breakthrough for Jewish Americans. Eventually, the election was decided by the Supreme Court in favour of George W. Bush, who was the Texas governor at the time.

Lieberman opened up on what he believed politics had become during his farewell speech to the Senate in 2012. “It is the partisan polarization of our politics which prevents us from making the principled compromises on which progress in a democracy depends, and right now, which prevents us from restoring our fiscal solvency as a nation,” he said. “We need bipartisan leadership to break the gridlock in Washington that will unleash all the potential that is in the American people.”

Who was Joseph Lieberman?

Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP, which Lieberman later joined as senior counsel, says on its website that he assisted “corporate clients on homeland and national security, defense, health, energy, environmental policy, and intellectual property matters. In addition, he counsels clients on international expansion initiatives and business plans.”

Lieberman served as the Attorney General of the State of Connecticut for six years before he was elected to the Senate. He served as many as 10 years in the Connecticut State Senate. He was a majority leader for three terms.

“During his tenure, Senator Lieberman helped shape legislation in virtually every major area of public policy including national and homeland security, foreign policy, fiscal policy, environmental protection, human rights, health care, trade, energy, cyber security and taxes,” the Kasowitz website says.

It adds, “ He served in many leadership roles including as chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs, which is the Senate's major oversight and investigative committee. On that Committee, Senator Lieberman led numerous congressional investigations, including investigations into Enron’s collapse, the federal government’s response to Hurricane Katrina, the Fort Hood mass shooting, and most recently the deadly attack in Benghazi, Libya.”

Lieberman was the national founding chair of No Labels, an American political organisation that comprises Republicans, Democrats and Independents whose mission is to “usher in a new era of focused problem solving in American politics.” “Since 2014, Senator Lieberman and former Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge have Co-Chaired the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense, which has provided recommendations to improve the United States' efforts in the biodefense arena, particularly as it relates to biosecurity and pandemic preparedness,” the website says.

Lieberman was also a member of the Board of Trustees for The McCain Institute for International Leadership and the Institute for the Study of War, and the Board of Directors for the Center for a New American Security, Cohen Veterans Network, and American Federation for Children.

Condolences pour in

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Lieberman’s successor, said in a statement after his death, “Connecticut is shocked by Senator Lieberman’s sudden passing. In an era of political carbon copies, Joe Lieberman was a singularity. One of one. He fought and won for what he believed was right and for the state he adored.”

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said, “While the senator and I had our political differences, he was a man of integrity and conviction, so our debate about the Iraq War was serious. I believe we agreed to disagree from a position of principle. When the race was over, we stayed in touch as friends in the best traditions of American democracy. He will be missed.”

Kasowitz Benson Torres founding and managing partner Marc E. Kasowitz said in a statement, “We are profoundly saddened at the passing of our firm’s senior counsel Senator Joe Lieberman. We were honored when this great statesman joined our firm when he retired from the Senate over ten years ago.”

“We are grateful for his many contributions to our success, and we are proud that he continued to the end to be such an important voice for America’s greatest values,” Kasowitz added. “Joe was the wisest adviser, the most collegial colleague, and the warmest friend, and he will be greatly missed.”

Lieberman is survived by his second wife, Hadassah, his three children, as well as a stepson from Hadassah’s previous marriage.