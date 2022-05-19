Watch: In a gaffe, Bush slams 'invasion of Iraq', corrects promptly saying 'I'm 75'

Former US President George W Bush accidentally said Iraq instead of Ukraine as he was condemning the invasion by calling it brutal and unjustified. But instead of Ukraine, Bush said Iraq, immediately correcting himself saying, "I mean of Ukraine." Taking a pause, he said, "Iraq too, anyway, I am 75," following which the audience broke into laughter. Bush was speaking at an event in Dallas on Wednesday where the gaffe, what social media called Freudian slip, took place.

The video of Bush's gaffe has gone viral on social media with Twitter users wondering that finally, he admitted that the Iraq invasion was unjustified.

Speaking in Dallas this afternoon, former President George. W Bush made a significant verbal slip-up while discussing the war in Ukraine.



He tried referencing what he described as the “wholly unjustified and brutal invasion” — but said Iraq, instead of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/tw0VNJzKmE — Michael Williams (@michaeldamianw) May 19, 2022

"The result is an absence of checks and balances in Russia, and the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq...I mean, of Ukraine," Bush said.

If you were George W. Bush, you think you’d just steer clear of giving any speech about one man launching a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion. https://t.co/8zdH0ogOAy — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 19, 2022

Took 20 years for George W. Bush to finally confess. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) May 19, 2022

George W. Bush is a war criminal. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) May 19, 2022

During his presidency in 2003, the United States led an invasion of Iraq over weapons of mass destruction leading to the killing of thousands of people.

Senator Nina Turner wrote George W Bush is a war criminal, while columnist Wajahat Ali tweeted, "Took 20 years for George W Bush to finally confess".

Bush said Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky is a "cool little guy" and compared him to Winston Churchill. "The way countries conduct elections is indicative of how their leaders treat their own people, and how nations behave toward other nations. And nowhere is this on display more clearly than Ukraine," Bush said. "In contrast, Russian elections are rigged. Political opponents are imprisoned or otherwise eliminated," he added.

