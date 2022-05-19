Home / World News / Watch: In a gaffe, Bush slams 'invasion of Iraq', corrects promptly saying 'I'm 75'
Watch: In a gaffe, Bush slams 'invasion of Iraq', corrects promptly saying 'I'm 75'

As soon as Bush said Iraq, he corrected himself and clarified that he meant Ukraine. But under the breath, he said, “Iraq too”. 
George W Bush on Wednesday mistakenly said ‘brutal invasion of Iraq’ while he meant to say the brutal invasion of Ukraine.
Published on May 19, 2022 01:03 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Former US President George W Bush accidentally said Iraq instead of Ukraine as he was condemning the invasion by calling it brutal and unjustified. But instead of Ukraine, Bush said Iraq, immediately correcting himself saying, "I mean of Ukraine." Taking a pause, he said, "Iraq too, anyway, I am 75," following which the audience broke into laughter. Bush was speaking at an event in Dallas on Wednesday where the gaffe, what social media called Freudian slip, took place.

The video of Bush's gaffe has gone viral on social media with Twitter users wondering that finally, he admitted that the Iraq invasion was unjustified.

Watch

 

"The result is an absence of checks and balances in Russia, and the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq...I mean, of Ukraine," Bush said.

 

During his presidency in 2003, the United States led an invasion of Iraq over weapons of mass destruction leading to the killing of thousands of people.

Senator Nina Turner wrote George W Bush is a war criminal, while columnist Wajahat Ali tweeted, "Took 20 years for George W Bush to finally confess".

Bush said Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky is a "cool little guy" and compared him to Winston Churchill. "The way countries conduct elections is indicative of how their leaders treat their own people, and how nations behave toward other nations. And nowhere is this on display more clearly than Ukraine," Bush said. "In contrast, Russian elections are rigged. Political opponents are imprisoned or otherwise eliminated," he added.

