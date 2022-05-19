Watch: In a gaffe, Bush slams 'invasion of Iraq', corrects promptly saying 'I'm 75'
Former US President George W Bush accidentally said Iraq instead of Ukraine as he was condemning the invasion by calling it brutal and unjustified. But instead of Ukraine, Bush said Iraq, immediately correcting himself saying, "I mean of Ukraine." Taking a pause, he said, "Iraq too, anyway, I am 75," following which the audience broke into laughter. Bush was speaking at an event in Dallas on Wednesday where the gaffe, what social media called Freudian slip, took place.
The video of Bush's gaffe has gone viral on social media with Twitter users wondering that finally, he admitted that the Iraq invasion was unjustified.
Watch
"The result is an absence of checks and balances in Russia, and the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq...I mean, of Ukraine," Bush said.
During his presidency in 2003, the United States led an invasion of Iraq over weapons of mass destruction leading to the killing of thousands of people.
Senator Nina Turner wrote George W Bush is a war criminal, while columnist Wajahat Ali tweeted, "Took 20 years for George W Bush to finally confess".
Bush said Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky is a "cool little guy" and compared him to Winston Churchill. "The way countries conduct elections is indicative of how their leaders treat their own people, and how nations behave toward other nations. And nowhere is this on display more clearly than Ukraine," Bush said. "In contrast, Russian elections are rigged. Political opponents are imprisoned or otherwise eliminated," he added.
-
She wrote on 'how to murder your husband'. Then her husband was found dead
A writer who penned a piece titled "How To Murder Your Husband" is on trial in the United States for...killingnovelist Nancy Crampton Brophy'sr husband. Prosecutors say the 71-year-old writer was struggling to make payments on her mortgage, but kept up multiple life assurance policies that would pay out a total of $1.4 million in the event of hDandemise. Daniel Brophy, 63, was found dead that morning by students readying for a class.
-
Covid-19: A third of US should be considering masks, officials say
Covid-19 cases are increasing in the United States — and could get even worse over the coming months, federal health officials warned Wednesday in urging areas hardest hit to consider reissuing calls for indoor masking. Increasing numbers of Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations are putting more of the country under guidelines issued by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that call for masking and other infection precautions.
-
New York: 911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call put on leave
A 911 dispatcher has been placed on leave and may lose her job after allegedly hanging up on an supermarket employee hiding during this weekend's shooting rampage in Buffalo, New York. “Termination will be sought” for the dispatcher at a disciplinary hearing later this month, said spokesperson for the executive of Erie County, Peter Anderson, in an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday. Anderson said it's unclear who hung up on whom.
-
Sri Lanka economic crisis: CID interrogates 4 MPs over attacks on protesters
A team of Sri Lanka's Criminal Investigations Department have questioned four Members of Parliament (MPs), including two former ministers, over last week's violence against protesters at two protest sites in Colombo, the country's largest city, local media has reported. According to reports, a CID team arrived at the Parliament Complex on Wednesday to interrogate--with the Speaker's permission--and record the statements of Rohitha Abeygunawardena and CB Ratnayake, both former ministers.
-
US reports 1st monkeypox case of 2022: 10 things to know
Though this is the first confirmed case in the United States, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is preparing for the possibility of more monkeypox cases. Here are 10 things to know about monkeypox and the 1st case in the United States in 2022 1. The Massachusetts man travelled to Canada at the end of April to meet friends and returned in early May. This is the first case of monkeypox this year.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics