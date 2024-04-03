Fact check: Scarlett Johansson's pic from Delhi causes confusion among fans. Is it real?

An edited photo of Scarlett Johansson sitting on a rickshaw is doing the rounds on social media, and reactions are pouring in fast. As fans wait for update on the Hollywood actor's alleged India trip, HT found that the photo was in fact shared by an Instagram user during her 2023 holiday in Delhi. Also read: When Arjun Rampal met Scarlett Johansson, was totally overwhelmed Is Scarlett Johansson really in Delhi? Here's what we know.

The German traveller had also included photos of herself visiting Red Fort, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, Raj Ghat and Akshardham temple in the original post dated October 10, 2023.

How fans are reacting to Scarlett Johansson's photo

On Wednesday, an X user seemingly unknowingly tweeted the edited photo, and asked, "Scarlett Johansson is in Delhi (crying emoji)." Elsewhere on Instagram, a meme page shared a screenshot of the tweet with the caption, “2024 is full of surprises.” In no time, many on X and Instagram reacted to the photo featuring Scarlett.

One tweeted, "Aaj hi sapne me aayi thi (She came in my dreams just today)." Another asked, "Real hai (Is this photo for real)?" To which, one replied, "I hope so." A tweet also read, "Now this explains the hot weather in India." A person also said, "Mujhe edited lag rahi hai but (I think this picture is edited)."

Check out original post:

International celebs who visited India recently

The fake news about Scarlett Johansson's Delhi trip comes weeks after singer Ed Sheeran was in Mumbai for a concert. Earlier in March, Rihanna was in Jamnagar, Gujarat for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. The singer had performed on day 1 of the star-studded gala.

In December 2023, singer Dua Lipa was in Rajasthan on a holiday. A few weeks before that, the inauguration ceremony of the Jio World Plaza in Mumbai saw American model Ashley Graham walking the ramp.

In April 2023, Zendaya and Tom Holland were in India on their maiden trip to the country. The Hollywood couple was in Mumbai for Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre's grand opening.

