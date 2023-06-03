Tom Holland calls India visit with Zendaya ‘trip of a lifetime’: ‘Met amazing people, had wonderful food’

Tom Holland has only good things to say about India and his trip to Mumbai in April. The actor was in the city with girlfriend Zendaya for the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. The actor, in a recent interview, said he enjoyed the best food with best people on a ‘trip of a lifetime’. (From 'Gigi ikde ikde' to 'Ae Tommy', internet can't stop laughing at Mumbai paparazzi's antics with Hollywood stars) Tom Holland attended the NMACC launch with girlfriend Zendaya.

What Tom said about the trip

"I had a wonderful trip. It was the trip of a lifetime. I always wanted to come to India, and I'm delighted to say that I'm excited to come back." He also added, "I met amazing people, we had wonderful food, and we got to see the wonderful Ambani Cultural Centre." So yeah, I had a beautiful time," Tom said in an interview to Zoom.

Why were Tom and Zendaya in India

Tom and Zendaya arrived in India on March 31 for the grand launch of NMACC, made by the billionaire Ambani family. Tom and Zendaya even shared pictures from the event on his Instagram profile.

The NMACC, situated within the Jio World Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex was inaugurated on April 1 and the fashion showcase was launched on the second day of the opening gala on Saturday. The exhibition explored the layered impact that traditional Indian dress, textiles and craft have had on international fashion sensibility since the 18th century and features iconic Western couture and ready-to-wear designs inspired by India, from the 20th and 21st centuries.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, and Karan Johar among others were also part of the event.

What's next for Tom

Tom will be seen next in psychological thriller The Crowded Room. The Apple TV series is inspired by the story of Billy Milligan, the first person acquitted of a crime due to dissociative identity disorder. His short film Last Call will be screened at Tribeca Film Festival.

