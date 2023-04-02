From 'Gigi ikde ikde' to 'Ae Tommy', internet can't stop laughing at Mumbai paparazzi's antics with Hollywood stars

The Mumbai paparazzi has never had busier three days. Since Thursday, photographers and media persons have been circuiting the airport to the Gateway of India to the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, hoping to catch a glimpse of the many international stars in the city. Once they spot them, catching their attention is another ballgame altogether. Therefore, the paparazzi have been trying their best to get the celebrities--such as Zendaya, Tom Holland, Gigi Hadid and Penelope Cruz--to pose for their cameras with hilarious calls. From Marathi phrases to hilarious spins on their names, the paparazzi did it all over the weekend. (Also read: Maheep Kapoor shows delicious meal served to guests at NMACC gala. See pics) The internet is full of hilarious clips of Mumbai paparazzi struggling to catch Hollywood stars' attention.

Videos are being shared online that show just how creative the paparazzi got. One person called out to Gigi Hadid ‘Gigi didi ikde ikde’, as if she too was fluent in Marathi. Another, who could not recognise Zendaya asked his colleagues who she is. Pat came the reply, “Tom ki girlfriend hai bhai (She is Tom's girlfriend).”

Another called Gigi ‘geegee, geegee’. At the airport, photographer screamed ‘Tom’, ‘Toooooom’ and even ‘Ae Tommy’. Someone even called him ‘Tom Homecoming’ on the red carpet of the second day event of NMACC. As Tom let out a smile at their antics, they too screamed with joy.

Redditors had the best time watching the funny clips. One wrote, “The tom at airport has me in splits all the time.” Another commented, “I wonder if they all heard their names being butchered! Low key living for it, as i get my name butchered in daily basis.” A Redditor wrote, “Its so funny and embarrassing i cant.”

A few even asked everyone to cut them some slack. “When did we last see an american celeb pronouncing deepika padukone, amitabh bachchan or Shahrukh Khan the right way?” A person wrote, “So Americans can mispronounce our names because of accent of language barrier but if we do so it's embarrassing?”

Tom and Zendaya arrived in India on Friday. On Sunday, they were spotted heading for brunch at the Ambani house. Gigi was spotted by a few at the CST station all by herself.

