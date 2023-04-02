Maheep Kapoor shows delicious meal served to guests at NMACC gala. See pics

The launch of India in Fashion exhibition at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) was attended by many Bollywood as well as Hollywood celebrities. Rekha, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Maheep Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Zendaya, Tom Holland and Penelope Cruz were some of the many guests at the two-day event. (Also Read | Rekha poses for selfie with Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan in unseen pic from NMACC) Maheep Kapoor shared a glimpse of the food at NMACC.

Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor, who featured in the Netflix web series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, shared a post on her Instagram on Sunday. Maheep gave her fans several glimpses from the evening--from getting ready for the event, performance at the venue, to the food she enjoyed. For the evening, Maheep wore a black saree, matching shimmery jacket and silver jewellery.

Maheep shared a picture of the food that was served to them at the NMACC. The photo featured a huge silver thali with several bowls in it. The lavish platter of Indian dishes included rotis, dal, palak paneer, curry, halwa, dessert, paapad, and laddoo among other delicacies. A glass of wine and another consisting of water stood next to thali on a table.

Check fifth picture in the post:

One of the pictures also featured three mannequins wearing matching silver ethnic outfits with veils covering their faces. Maheep also shared a photo of her daughter Shanaya Kapoor posing for the paparazzi with her niece-actor Sonam Kapoor. The last picture featured Maheep posing with Neelam Kothari, Bhavna Panday, and Seema Sajdeh.

Maheep captioned the post, "Incredible evening @nmacc.india (red heart emoji). Glamed up in @arpitamehtaofficial @arpita__mehta & @tyaanijewellery. Makeup by my friend @kohlnrouge #NightToRemember." A comment read, "It's the last frame for me. Main squad." "Stunning look in black," another fan said. "Gorgeous," wrote another person.

The NMACC, situated within the Jio World Centre, was inaugurated on Friday and the fashion showcase was launched on the second day of the opening gala on Saturday. Salman Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Karan Johar, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Shraddha Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon were also present at the event.

