Rekha hugs Aaradhya Bachchan in unseen pic from NMACC, poses for selfie with Aishwarya Rai at event. See post

Veteran actor Rekha posed with actor Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) event in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared pictures as he posed with Rekha, Aishwarya Rai, and Aaradhya. (Also Read | Nysa Devgan gets a warm hug from Rekha as she arrives with mom Kajol at NMACC day 2 event) Manish Malhotra, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, and Rekha at NMACC event.

In the first photo, Rekha had her arms around Aaradhya Bachchan as she rested her face next to her head. Aishwarya stood next to her daughter with her hand on Manish's shoulder. All of them smiled in the picture.

Rekha and Aishwarya held Aaradhya as they smiled and posed together in a selfie clicked by Manish. For the event, Rekha draped a green saree and wore heavy jewellery. Aishwarya wore a black and golden suit while Aaradhya was seen in blue ethnic wear.

Sharing the pictures, Manish captioned the post, "The spectacular night @nmacc.india #indiainfashion celebration and with the beautiful and favourites #Rekhaji @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb and the lovely #aarhadya …@manishmalhotraworld." He also added the hashtags--love, weaves, and classics.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "I have seen Aishwarya’s daughter in Indian outfit most of the time which make them very unique from others." Another person said, "The best gang." "Two UMRAO JANN ... together....." commented an Instagram user. Both Rekha and Aishwarya featured in two different films titled Umrao Jaan.

Rekha was seen in Umrao Jaan (1981) a period musical drama film directed by Muzaffar Ali. Fans saw Aishwarya in Umrao Jaan (2006), a musical romantic drama film directed by JP Dutta. The film also featured Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Sunil Shetty, Divya Dutta, Himani Shivpuri, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

Aishwarya was last seen in director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, period action drama film Ponniyin Selvan -1. The film also starred Trisha Krishnan, Karthik Sivakumar, and Jayam Ravi in the lead roles. Ponniyin Selvan released on September 30 last year.

She will be next seen in Jailer alongside Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Aishwarya will also be seen in Ponniyin Selvan 2 later this year.

