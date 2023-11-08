Ranveer Singh told me to do it: Dressed in a saree, US model Ashley Graham hops on viral ‘just looking like a wow’ trend

The inauguration ceremony of the Jio World Plaza was a grand affair with top Bollywood celebrities such as Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif and many more attending the event. What grabbed attention at the starry event in Mumbai was American model Ashley Graham's ethnic outfit. She and model Elsa Hosk wowed in designer sarees. Now, Ashley has shared a video of herself ‘just looking like a wow’ at the event. She also credited Ranveer for inspiring her to hop onto the viral social media trend. Also read: Ranveer Singh makes Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani laugh with his 'just looking like a wow' line at Jio World Plaza launch Ashley Graham unleashed her quirky side with a 'just looking like a wow' video. She also shared photos with Ranveer Singh and others.

Ashley Graham credits Ranveer Singh for inspiration

On Wednesday, Ashley shared a behind-the-scenes clip of herself and used the audio from the ‘looking just like a wow’ meme in her latest Instagram Reels. Dressed in cream and golden saree, she lip-synced to the lines, "So beautiful, so elegant. Just looking like a wow!"

Ashley wrote in her caption, "@ranveersingh told me to do it!!! In India... just looking like a wow." A fan commented on her video, "This crossover! I’m crying, I’m obsessed." Another wrote, “You look like a queen.”

Ashley Graham's India diaries

The model shared a bunch of pictures of herself from Mumbai and also some BTS clips. In her caption she gushed about wearing a saree for the first time. She wrote, “I'm honoured to have been included in the opening of gorgeous new @jioworldplaza plaza in Mumbai, India — while donning my very first saree!!!”

She added, “Brocade sarees are seen as symbols of luxury because of how labour-intensive the weaving process is, and how it reflects the weavers' artistry and commitment to their craft. I cannot get over how stunning mine is.”

She also expressed her love for the country, writing, “A heartfelt thanks goes out to the Ambani family for making this a dream-come-true experience, and for their warmth and generosity as hosts. I will cherish these memories forever. I cannot wait to come back to explore more of India!!”

‘Just looking like a wow’ trend

Instagram Reels featuring the ‘just looking like a wow’ audio are all over social media. One of these recent videos featured none other than Deepika Padukone. Not only celebs, but cricketers are also following the trend. Recently, cricketer K L Rahul commented on one of the photos of wife-actor Athiya Shetty on Instagram. He wrote, “So beautiful... so elegant... just looking like a wow!" More recently, Nick Jonas also said wife-actor Priyanka Chopra was 'just looking like a wow' in neon green saree as he joined the viral trend from LA.

