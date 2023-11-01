Ranveer Singh makes Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani laugh with his 'just looking like a wow' line at Jio World Plaza launch

Actor Ranveer Singh recreated the "just looking like a wow" trend and left businessman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani in splits. In a video shared on Instagram by a social media user, Ranveer also showered love on Nita and received a flying kiss from her. (Also Read | Ranveer Singh kisses Deepika Padukone as they exit Jio World Plaza event with Nita Ambani) Ranveer Singh praised Nita Ambani.

Ranveer Singh praises Nita Ambani

On Tuesday evening, at the launch of Jio World Plaza, Ranveer was a host. As he stood on the stage, he said, looking at Nita Ambani, "...while looking so beautiful so elegant. Just looking like a wow. Just looking like a wow." Nita laughed as she looked around while Mukesh Ambani smiled.

Nita Ambani reacts to Ranveer's praise

He continued, "The world knows her as Mrs Nita Mukesh Ambani. We who love her, pyaar se (with love) call her bhaabhi (sister-in-law)." Nita mouthed "awww" and gave Ranveer a flying kiss. Mukesh was seen smiling as he sat next to his wife. For the event, Nita wore a mustard saree and green jewellery while Mukesh opted for formals. Ranveer was seen in a black outfit.

About the Wow trend

Ranveer left everyone laughing with his "wow" lines. The "wow" trend started after a video of a woman named Jasmeen Kaur surfaced online. The video features Jasmine, who runs an Instagram account for her apparel store, showing outfits to the camera in a unique way. What makes this video unique is the catchphrase she repeatedly uses, "Just looking like a wow," which quickly became viral.

Deepika Padukone recently followed the trend

A few days ago, Ranveer's wife-actor Deepika Padukone also hopped on the trend. Deepika took to Instagram and dropped a hilarious video of herself, using the 'looking like a wow' audio. In the clip, she can be seen mouthing the lines, "So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow... just looking like a wow..." with a funny face. " Just looking like a wow," she simply captioned the post.

Ranveer and Deepika's upcoming films

Ranveer is all set to reprise his character Simmba in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Apart from this, he will also be seen in director Farhan Akhtar's action thriller Don 3. Deepika will also be seen in Singham Again. She also has the sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD opposite Prabhas in the pipeline. Fans will also see her in Siddharth Anand's aerial action thriller Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan.

