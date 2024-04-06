Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen announce their divorce on Instagram, ‘Finally putting..’

Hollywood's beloved couple, Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen, announced their split on Friday. In a shocking Instagram message, the couple, who had been together for over 20 years, revealed that they filed for divorce last year. The Confessions of a Shopaholic actress, 48, and the Borat star, 52, got married in 2010 and share three children. Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen filed for divorce in 2023

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen call it quits!

In a joint statement shared on their respective Instagram stories on April 5, Fisher and Cohen wrote, “After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage,” on a picture of themselves wearing matching tennis clothes.

Their statement continued, “We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

They first crossed paths at a party in Sydney, Australia, in 2000, Cohen told the New York Times in 2020. They went on to get engaged in 2004 and tied the knot six years later. “She was hilarious. We were at a very pretentious party, and me and her bonded over taking the mick out of the other people in the party. I knew instantly. I don’t know if she did,” he told the outlet.

Throughout their decade-long marriage, Fisher and Cohen have kept their personal lives out of the spotlight. The Now You See Me star once admitted to being “nervous” about talking about her personal life.

“I get nervous talking about it because I feel like, by not having my relationship in the public domain and not having spoken about how we met or really talked about our marriage publicly, it's remained something private and valuable to me,” she told the Australian Women's Weekly.