Miley Cyrus spotted on rare date night with boyfriend Maxx Morando amid Flowers lawsuit

Miley Cyrus was seen out and about with her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The 31-year-old pop singer was photographed with the Liily drummer at a Future Islands concert held at the Shrine Auditorium. Their outing comes just days after Cyrus was hit with a lawsuit alleging that parts of her Grammy-winning song, Flowers, were lifted from Bruno Mars' 2012 hit When I Was Your Man. Miley Cyrus was spotted on a rare date night with her boyfriend Maxx Morando in Los Angeles on Wednesday amid her recent legal woes

Miley Cyrus enjoys date night with boyfriend Maxx Morando amid Flowers lawsuit

For the rare outing, the Party in the U.S.A. singer sported a black sweater, while Morando rocked a navy blue Polo Bear Cotton-Linen Sweater from Ralph Lauren, which retails for $400, reported Page Six. In the photos obtained by the outlet and shared on X, formerly Twitter, Cyrus can be seen carrying what appeared to be a black jacket and a matching large handbag. Keeping her make-up natural, the Wrecking Ball singer styled her hair in a half updo.

ALSO READ: Zach Bryan issues apology after ‘drunkenly’ tweeting Kanye West is better than Taylor Swift, ‘I respect her’

Cyrus and Morando have reportedly been dating since 2021 after meeting on a blind date. Back in February, sources close to the couple revealed to People that they had moved in together and were “very happy.” “Everyone loves Maxx. He’s a great guy,” the insider told said, adding, “She is very happy with him. He’s private and doesn’t like being in the press. It’s been good for her.”

ALSO READ: Chester Bennington's mom feels ‘betrayed’ by Linkin Park's decision to replace late vocalist with Emily Armstrong

The couple's Wednesday outing comes just days after Cyrus was sued by Tempo Music Investments, an investment platform, for copyright infringement. Legal documents submitted by the platform in court claim that the “chorus, harmony, melody, chord progressions and lyrics” of Flowers were “intentionally” copied from Mars' song from his second studio album, Unorthodox Jukebox. Surprisingly, the Talking to the Moon singer has not been named as the plaintiff in the case.