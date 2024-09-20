Chester Bennington's mom feels ‘betrayed’ by Linkin Park's decision to replace late vocalist with Emily Armstrong

Chester Bennington’s mother is “upset” over Linkin Park’s decision to replace the late vocalist with Emily Armstrong. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Susan Eubanks explained that the nu-metal band had previously assured her that she would be notified about any future changes should its members continue performing as a group. However, Eubanks now feels “betrayed” as the band, co-founded by vocalist/keyboardist Mike Shinoda, hired the 38-year-old songstress as Bennington’s replacement. Mike Shinoda, left, and Emily Armstrong of Linkin Park perform on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. It was announced on Thursday that Dead Sara's Emily Armstrong would join as the band's new co-singer and songwriter/producer Colin Brittain would join on drums. Linkin Park will release the album "From Zero" on Nov. 15, marking their first new record since former frontman Chester Bennington died in 2017. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Chester Bennington's mom feels ‘betrayed’ by Linkin Park

“I feel betrayed,” said the mother of the legendary rock singer who died by suicide at 41 in 2017. “They told me if they were ever going to do something, they would let me know. They didn’t let me know, and they probably knew that I [wasn’t] going to be very happy. I’m very upset about it,” Eubanks told the magazine, claiming that Linkin Park is “trying to erase the past.”

Eubanks' statement comes nearly a month after the rock band announced they would be reuniting for a new album and tour with a new line-up that features the Dead Sara singer as the co-lead vocalist and Colin Brittain on the drums. Bennington's mother explained that although she met Shinoda and Joe Hahn multiple times over the past few years, they never said a word about a reunion.

“I found out about Emily Armstrong joining the band on Google,” Eubanks said. “When I go to Google to look for something, the first thing that often pops up is Linkin Park. And I saw that whole thing of, ‘We have an announcement.’ That whole week, they were at the top if you go enter anything into Google,” she added.

“I don’t think that there’s anybody in the world that has the same voice. And when I heard that, I was just so repelled that no, they’re trying to do exactly what Chester did, but they’re not succeeding at it,” Eubanks continued. “They're performing songs that Chester sang and I don't know how the fans are taking it but I know how I take it. Having [Armstrong] singing my son's songs is hurtful,” she added.