Sunita Williams turns 59 in space: Here's how NASA astronaut celebrated birthday aboard ISS

Sunita “Suni” Williams turned 59 in space! On Thursday, September 19, the NASA astronaut celebrated her milestone birthday aboard the International Space Station. As her return to Earth is still months away, Williams dedicated her special day to maintaining the space laboratory, which is orbiting 400 km above the Earth. She took on crucial tasks to ensure the smooth functioning of the space station alongside fellow NASA astronaut Donald “Don” Pettit. Suni Williams celebrated her 59th birthday in space while aboard the International Space Station, alongside astronauts Don Pettit and Butch Wilmore(AFP)

How did Sunita Williams celebrate her birthday in space?

The veteran astronaut, currently on her third spaceflight, replaced filters in the waste and hygiene compartment, also known as the space bathroom. She performed the essential task with the help of Pettit to ensure safe and healthy living conditions on the ISS, reported India Today. The duo also participated in a conference with Mission Control in Houston, Texas, alongside Barry “Butch” Wilmore.

ALSO READ: Starbucks adds all-new Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte to its 2024 fall menu

The NASA astronauts discussed the objectives of their ongoing mission and upcoming tasks. This two-way communication is a sign of harmony and collaboration between ground control and the crew aboard the ISS. Additionally, Williams also co-organised cargo inside the Columbus laboratory module, which is an essential task for maximising the efficient use of limited resources in space, according to the report.

ALSO READ: FAA investigating Delta flight over emergency landing that left passengers with ear and nose bleeds

Sunita Williams receives special gift from Bollywood stars

In honour of the Indian-origin astronaut's milestone birthday, numerous Bollywood celebrities came forward to present a special virtual gift to Williams. Saregama Official shared a heartwarming video on Instagram that featured a compilation video of famous Indian stars singing Happy Birthday in Hindi to the seasoned astronaut. The video began with filmmaker Karan Johar sending birthday wishes to Williams, followed by singers Hariharan, Sonu Nigam, Shaan Mukherji, and Neeti Mohan.