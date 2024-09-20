Zeenat Aman owns the 'aunty' tag with pride; her Insta post makes Karan Johar embrace the ‘uncle’ label

Most of us have grown up listening to women saying ‘Aunty mat kaho na'. But Zeenat Aman is out to celebrate ‘aunty' hood. The veteran actor took to Instagram to embrace the tag, and wonder how and when it became a derogatory term. Also read: Zeenat Aman shares pic of her sans make-up, says she still gets nervous before events: ‘I start out as frumpy Z aunty’ At the moment, the veteran star is working on her comeback. (Instagram)

Accepts and cherishes

On Friday, the actor took to Instagram to give a shout out to all the aunties, while highlighting the importance of older women in our lives who often impact pearls of wisdom.

She also shared a photograph of herself in a T-shirt with 'aunty' written on it, accompanied by a note.

“Which genius decided that “aunty” is a derogatory term? It certainly wasn’t me,” she began.

The actor added, “Where would we be without those ubiquitous older women who make our lives comfortable and warm and secure. The Indian aunty is everywhere, and she doesn’t even have to be related to you. She provides a shoulder to lean on, an ear to your problems, a hot meal, a silly joke, a welcoming home, a righteous scolding, a pearl of wisdom”.

The actor wonders when the word underwent this change of narrative, as she writes, “When you hear the word “aunty” you can imagine a frumpy nag, or you can truly think about the older women in your life and see what I see. Me? I’m an aunty and proud. It’s a tag I’ll happily wear on my sleeve, or in this case, across my chest,

In my life I had my stepmother Shamim aunty, who was a huge support to me when my sons were young. She would cook us meals and babysit the boys and check-in on me everyday”.

“Now tell me about the extraordinary aunty or aunties in your life! It’s as good a day as any to tag an aunty, credit an aunty, celebrate an aunty,” she concluded.

Insta fam reacts

Filmmaker Karan Johar was moved by her post, and admitted that it has made him embrace the tag of being an uncle with pride.

“This piece has inspired me to accept and welcome being addressed as Uncle… it’s time to embrace the inevitable and also acknowledge the positives of being a worldly, wise uncle,” he wrote in the comment section.

Director Tanuja Chandra also reacted, writing, “Love this!! I’ve had aunties throughout my life, related to me as well as mums of friends and just neighbours who have all made huge contributions to my life. Unbeknownst to them. Aunties are the best. And You look so fab”.

Arshad Warsi’s mother Maria Goretti also commented, “The coolest …. Me too to all my kids’ friends”.

Actor Mini Mathur shared, “What a fabulous piece (clapping emoji) also ummmmm @taniafadte i will be needing this sweatshirt please (heart emoji)”.

On the work front

Zeenat is known for starring in several hits such as Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Don, Yaadon ki Baraat, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Qurbani, Dostana, and Dharam Veer among others.

At the moment, the veteran star is working on her comeback. She will return to the spotlight with Bun Tikki, which also stars Shabana Azmi. It is directed by Faraaz Arif Ansari. She will also be a part of the Netflix show The Royals, starring Ishan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar and Nora Fatehi.