The Royals announces cast including Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter: Fans dub it ‘desi Bridgerton’

The cast for their new web series The Royals on Netflix brings together big names like Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, Zeenat Aman, Nora Fatehi, Chunky Panday, Sakshi Tanwar, Dino Morea, and Milind Soman in the regal romance. Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, the eight-episode romantic comedy series will offer us a glimpse into the glamour and romance of royal life! We will see Bhumi alongside Ishaan in the lead. Bhumi Pednekar-Ishaan Khatter star in The Royals

What fans have to say

Since the trailer was released today, fans have a lot to say. One fan shared, “Finally something which seems fresh!!” Another fan was excited for this rendition saying, “We are SAT.” But a few fans were a bit more sceptical. For instance, one netizen asked, “Trying to make Desi Bridgerton?” Judging by the trailer, this comment seems on the nose.

Since the trailer was released today, fans have had a lot to say(Instagram & Youtube )

A lot of people have caught the similarities between The Royals and the popular period series, Bridgerton — particularly when it comes to the music and costumes. The lush, opulent costumes in The Royals seem reminiscent of the grand, period-inspired fashion that made Bridgerton such a visual treat.

Moreover, the musical score of The Royals also echoes the modernized classical tunes that Nicola Coughlan led Bridgerton is known for, setting the upcoming series up to be another fan-favourite in the genre of romantic period dramas. Fans are also eager to see how Bhumi and Ishaan's on-screen chemistry unfolds, especially in such a grand and unique setting.

Fan reactions

With a star-studded cast and a blend of glamour, romance, and royal intrigue, The Royals promises to be a must-watch series that will captivate audiences. It looks like this eight-episode journey through the lives of the elite will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression. Make sure to catch this enchanting series when it premieres on Netflix!