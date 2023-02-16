Zeenat Aman recalls being amused when her Satyam Shivam Sundaram look was termed obscene: 'Rupa’s sensuality was not...'

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman, who recently made her debut on Instagram, shared a black and white picture of herself in her character from the film Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978), and wrote a long caption detailing the ‘controversy’ surrounding it and embracing her body. (Also read: Zeenat Aman shares rare pic with mom Vardhini Scharwachter, recalls losing family pics during 2005 Mumbai floods)

Zeenat posted a picture of herself from her younger days, when she was preparing for the look test of Satyam Shivam Sundaram. In the picture, Zeenat is seen wearing a blouse, and sitting down with a smiling face. She wrote in the caption, "This picture was taken by photographer J P Singhal during a look test for Satyam Shivam Sundaram around 1977. We shot the series at RK Studios, and my costumes were designed by Oscar-winner Bhanu Athaiya."

Detailing the attention her look in the film got at the time, Zeenat further wrote, "Anyone acquainted with the history of Bollywood will know that there was much controversy and brouhaha about my character Rupa in Satyam Shivam Sundaram. I was always quite amused by the accusations of obscenity as I did not and do not find anything obscene about the human body. I am a director’s actor and these looks were part of my job. Rupa’s sensuality was not the crux of the plot, but a part of it. As it is, the set is not even remotely a sensual space. Every move is choreographed, rehearsed and performed in front of dozens of crew members."

The actor also shared that the director Raj Kapoor was initially unsure whether she would be a good fit for this role since she was known for her ‘western’ image. Fans commented on the post, praising her honesty and grace. A fan wrote, “Can't imagine any other actress playing that part in Satyam Shivam Sundaram... you were perfect for it.” Another comment read, "There's something magical about hearing these tales, like unwrapping a time capsule and peeking into a bygone era. You are an icon in your own right, Zeenat Aman Ji."

Miss India 1970 Zeenat Aman made her acting debut with The Evil Within (1970) alongside Dev Anand. She went on to star in many films such as Hulchul (1971), Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971), Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973), Hum Kisise Kum Naheen (1977), Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978), Don (1978), Qurbani (1980), Dostana (1980), Laawaris (1981) and Hum Se Hai Zamana (1983).

