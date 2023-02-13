Zeenat Aman shares rare pic with mom Vardhini Scharwachter, recalls losing family pics during 2005 Mumbai floods

Veteran actor Zaanat Aman took to her Instagram and treated fans to a rare photo from her youth. She recently made her Instagram debut and is yet to get her profile verified. The photo featured Zeenat with her mother Vardhini Scharwachter. She also revealed most of her family photos were lost during the Mumbai floods of 2005. Also read: Zeenat Aman makes her Instagram debut, shares thoughts as 'only woman on a set' in the 70s

The photo featured Zeenat holding her mother who wore a saree at an event. Sharing the photo, the senior actor praised her mother and said, “If I have lived an extraordinary life it’s because I was brought up by an extraordinary woman. My mother Vardhini Scharwachter was what you’d call a ‘pataka’. Elegant, intelligent, feisty and my pillar of support.”

“She was a practicing Hindu and she epitomised the ideas of tolerance, love and empowerment. Her faith did not stop her from marrying my father Amanullah Khan. Later, after they had separated, she fell in love with and married a wonderful German man, whom I called Uncle Heinz. She taught me to stand on my own two feet and to live life on my own terms. She was truly the wind beneath my wings,” she continued.

“I lost most of my family photographs in the Mumbai floods of 2005, and so the few that i can find are all the more precious to me,” Zeenat wraaped up. Reacting to her post, comedian-actor Mallika Dua commented in the post, “It’s so lovely to have you here thank you for sharing these with us. They are indeed precious.”

Meanwhile, a fan wrote, “I wanted to take a moment to reach out and express my admiration for your timeless grace and style. As we were discussing a recent singing reality show appearance by another star, I couldn’t help but think of how well you have maintained your poise and elegance over the years. You are truly an icon in your prime, and your legacy continues to inspire.” “My mother idolises you so much, she grew up watching your movies and as a result, so did I. So wonderful to see you sharing your stories with us,” added another fan.

Zeenat Aman, the former beauty queen made her acting debut with The Evil Within (1970) alongside Dev Anand. She went on to star in many films, such as Hulchul (1971), Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971), Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973), Hum Kisise Kum Naheen (1977), Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978), Don (1978), Qurbani (1980), Dostana (1980), Laawaris (1981) and Hum Se Hai Zamana (1983).

