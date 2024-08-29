Shabana Azmi opens up on reuniting with Zeenat Aman for Bun Tikki, trend of re-releases

The culture of re-release seems to have taken over Bollywood currently and it is working quite well. The latest example being Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri-starrer 2018 film Laila Majnu, which re-released this month and surpassed its original lifetime box office collection from the original run in just five days. Ask actor Shabana Azmi about this trend and she says, “I don’t think that re-releasing a film is the answer, because everything today is so easily available.” Shabana Azmi on reunion with Zeenat Aman and re-release trend

But doesn’t she feel re-releases give the younger audience a chance to reconnect with the simplicity of the Indian cinema of the olden times? “To each their own. I can’t say who should do what as I don’t consider myself a guru. While there is so much stimuli for the young mind today, which is all very exciting, but it’s also very necessary to be connected with the good that is happening (in our industry) as we embark on the pathway that we are now treading upon. These films (re-releases) had their significance during the time they had and some of them, lasted longer than the others,” Shabana responds.

With an illustrious career of 50 years behind her with many acclaimed films to her credit, there might be some of her films that she might want the audience to revisit or some of her films that might perform better today. But the 73-year-old disagrees, “All my films have had their own significance and place at the right time. My career has been about being at the right place at the right time and I have been really fortunate because of it,” she says.

However, she adds, “But I know that there are certain films that have made a huge impact like Ankur (1974), Mandi (1983), Masoom (1983), Arth (1982) and Avtaar (1983). These are some of my films that are imprinted in the audience’s memory. Strangely, there’s also Makdee (2002) because there’s a whole section of young people who starkly remember me from that film. And the latest generation knows me only from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023). They haven’t seen any of my work before that. So, it’s interesting. When I started 50 years ago, I had no idea that I would have such a long career and still get to do great films. I consider myself very fortunate and I want to continue to work till the very end.”

Continuing her streak of good work on screen, the veteran actor reunites with another legendary actor in her next film Bun Tikki—Zeenat Aman. Mention the reunion that is happening after over four decades and Shabana says, “I have not been very close to Zeenat over the years, but she’s always been an extremely polite and encouraging person. I remember when I first worked with her in Ishk Ishk Ishk (1974), (actor) Zarina Wahab and I were complete newcomers whereas she was a very big star. But she didn’t throw her weight around and seemed accessible on the sets. That is a quality I find in her even today and that I think is very special about her.”