Laila Majnu box office collection: Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary's film surpasses original run of 2.18 cr in 4 days

Laila Majnu box office collection: Sajid Ali's 2018 romantic drama, starring Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary, may have tanked back then at the domestic box office, but it's found a new lease of life now. After the Imtiaz Ali-produced film re-released in cinemas this past Friday, it has already surpassed the original box office run by Monday, as per a report by Pinkvilla. (Also Read – Laila Majnu to Raja Babu: 8 movies you can watch which are re-releasing in theatres) Laila Majnu box office collection: Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary's 2018 film re-released in cinemas

Laila Majnu surpases original run

The film had earned only ₹2.18 crore in its 2018 theatrical run. Upon its re-release last Friday, it opened to a decent ₹30 lakh, also thanks to low ticket prices because of National Cinema Lovers Day. It also didn't have any new Bollywood release competing with it. Laila Majnu then scored ₹75 lakh on Saturday, and then finally hit the ₹1 crore mark on Sunday.

It passed the Monday test by flying colours by earning more than it did on Friday. It garnered ₹60 lakh on day 4 of re-release, bringing its total collection upon re-release to ₹2.65 crore, far ahead of its original theatrical run earnings. Laila Majnu isn't the only Imtiaz Ali film to perform well after re-release. His 2011 musical Rockstar has been maintaining its stronghold for weeks now. His 2009 directorial Love Aaj Kal is also playing in cinemas.

Laila Majnu developed a cult of lovers post its streaming release on ZEE5 in 2018. Its lead actors – Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary – not only emerged as bankable streaming stars (Bulbbul, Qala and Khakee: The Bihar Chapter), but also scored recent box office hits with Animal and Madgaon Express respectively.

About Laila Majnu

The romance drama, a modern-day adaptation of the classic folklore, is written and presented by Imtiaz and directed by his brother Sajid Ali. It is produced by Imtiaz's former wife Preety and Ekta Kapoor. The film is shot prominently in Jammu and Kashmir. Its music, which became a rage with time, is composed by Niladri Kumar, Joi Barua and Alif.