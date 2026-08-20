Pakistani musician Mustafa Zahid moved by Awarapan 2 honouring his legacy: ‘Received what I wanted, dignity and love’
Mustafa Zahid's songs from the 2007 film Awarapan, Toh Phir Aao and Tera Mera Rishta, have long been part of the film's legacy.
Pakistani singer-composer Mustafa Zahid is a happy man after the release of Awarapan 2. In 2007, when Awarapan hit the screens, it became synonymous with his songs Toh Phir Aao and Tera Mera Rishta. Years later, when the sequel was made, geopolitics kept him away from being brought on board. However, with the release of Awarapan 2 last Friday, Mustafa is happy his legacy was honoured.
Mustafa Zahid moved by Awarapan 2 honouring his legacy
On Thursday, Mustafa took to his Instagram account to post a picture of him posing by the poster of Awarapan 2 at a theatre. A video he posted shows him smiling and looking overwhelmed as the film’s opening credits roll, featuring his voice and scenes of Emraan Hashmi and Shriya Saran. “Nearly two decades ago, Awarapan gave me a place in millions of hearts. Tonight, sitting in a theatre watching Awarapan 2, time stood still. In that opening minute, 19 years of my life flashed before my eyes,” he wrote in the caption.
“For 19 years, I carried these songs with me to every stage, every city and every concert. When I was approached about my songs for the sequel, I never had an issue with making space for new voices. I’ve always believed in giving back and making way for what comes next. All I ever asked for was dignity and due credit for what I had contributed to this legacy,” he further added. Mustafa wrote that he now feels he has achieved that, “Tonight, the film began with my voice, followed by the loud cheers from the crowd and in that particular moment, I think I received what I always wanted: Dignity & Insane amount of love from all of you.”
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He ended the post by hoping for better circumstances and a collaboration for Awarapan 3, “Congratulations to Emraan, Disha, Vishesh and everyone at Vishesh Films on this new chapter of Awarapan. Maybe years from now, we’ll meet again for 3.0 … You’re crying, I’m not.”
Mustafa Zahid about Awarapan 2 in the past
In June, Amaal Mallik, who composed music for the sequel, tagged Mustafa on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Also a big hug to the man we all must never forget, the voice of the original #MustafaZahid and his contribution to the 2007 soundtrack - My homie, my brother from another mother & a dangerous border @Mustafology. We could’ve never been doing this if you hadn’t done the magic in the original my bro. Thank you for the stupendous melodies, the impeccable vocals and that emptiness in your rendition still haunts me and heals me.”
He replied: “Lots of love Amaal, remember borders are dangerous but then so is love. Take Awarapan legacy to another level, the stage is all yours Mere Bhai.” At a concert in Chicago last week, Mustafa performed Awarapan songs and said, “It is unfortunate that sometimes art has to suffer because of all the politics around the world. So, unfortunately, I am not part of the album, but the amount of love and respect that I have always received from the Indians is absolutely amazing. Thank you so much guys.”
Awarapan 2 was released in theatres on August 14, with Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi joining Emraan. The film has grossed over ₹153 crore worldwide since its release.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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