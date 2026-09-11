‘Tell them I am pregnant’: Neena Gupta recalls being body-shamed, has blunt response to intrusive questions

Neena Gupta is unabashed when it comes to sharing her opinions. Recently, the actor was asked how she handles personal questions that can be intrusive, and her fearless response made it clear that she has little patience for such prying. She spoke about being questioned about marriage and weight. Neena Gupta is currently seen in Netflix show Chumbak.

Neena Gupta on intrusive marriage questions While talking to News18, Neena was asked about her reaction when someone asks her, “When are you getting married?” Sharing how she puts down such intrusive questions, she said, “Tumhare baap ka nahi khati (I am not dependent on you). What’s your problem? Did you get married or not?” Neena made it clear that she has little patience for questions about her personal life.

Neena Gupta on body-shaming and pregnancy speculation Neena also addressed being questioned about her weight and whether she had gained weight or was pregnant. She recalled how a simple wardrobe mishap led people to scrutinise her appearance and speculate about her personal life.

“I was wearing a saree earlier, and I adjusted it here like this, and it got a bit bulky around here, near my waist. People were like, ‘At my age, 60, am I pregnant?’” she said.

Furious at the speculation, Neena told her team to say that she was indeed pregnant so that people would stop bothering her. She also turned the incident into advice for others dealing with body-shaming. She shared that now she advises people to tell others that they are pregnant if get bodyshamed by them.

Neena Gupta on policing women's outfits This isn't the first time Neena has discussed women's outfits being scrutinised. Earlier, while speaking to NDTV, Neena said there are still many neighbourhoods in Delhi where women are expected to cover their faces with a veil.

“I think it’s going to stay like this. It is not going to change. Not at all. Mark my words. Because society is such. Even today, nothing has really changed. Whatever has changed, it has changed only by a few percentage points. What has changed is that women have started earning,” she said.