‘Tell them I am pregnant’: Neena Gupta recalls being body-shamed, has blunt response to intrusive questions
Neena Gupta shares her disdain for invasive personal inquiries, recalling past experiences with body-shaming.
Neena Gupta is unabashed when it comes to sharing her opinions. Recently, the actor was asked how she handles personal questions that can be intrusive, and her fearless response made it clear that she has little patience for such prying. She spoke about being questioned about marriage and weight.
Neena Gupta on intrusive marriage questions
While talking to News18, Neena was asked about her reaction when someone asks her, “When are you getting married?” Sharing how she puts down such intrusive questions, she said, “Tumhare baap ka nahi khati (I am not dependent on you). What’s your problem? Did you get married or not?” Neena made it clear that she has little patience for questions about her personal life.
Neena Gupta on body-shaming and pregnancy speculation
Neena also addressed being questioned about her weight and whether she had gained weight or was pregnant. She recalled how a simple wardrobe mishap led people to scrutinise her appearance and speculate about her personal life.
“I was wearing a saree earlier, and I adjusted it here like this, and it got a bit bulky around here, near my waist. People were like, ‘At my age, 60, am I pregnant?’” she said.
Furious at the speculation, Neena told her team to say that she was indeed pregnant so that people would stop bothering her. She also turned the incident into advice for others dealing with body-shaming. She shared that now she advises people to tell others that they are pregnant if get bodyshamed by them.
Neena Gupta on policing women's outfits
This isn't the first time Neena has discussed women's outfits being scrutinised. Earlier, while speaking to NDTV, Neena said there are still many neighbourhoods in Delhi where women are expected to cover their faces with a veil.
“I think it’s going to stay like this. It is not going to change. Not at all. Mark my words. Because society is such. Even today, nothing has really changed. Whatever has changed, it has changed only by a few percentage points. What has changed is that women have started earning,” she said.
Neena's new web show
Neena stars in Netflix's Chumbak. The show comes from the makers of past hit shows like Khichdi. The family comedy set in Chumbak Colony, a lively Mumbai neighbourhood where five families live in close proximity. It also stars Sumeet Vyas, Arjun Bijlani, Deven Bhojani, Sumeet Raghvan, Delnaaz Irani, Amyra Dastur and others.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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