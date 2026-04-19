Nani Neena Gupta at 66 shows fashion is ageless in effortlessly cool skirt look with eclectic necklaces

Neena Gupta , 66, shows there is no age limit when it comes to being fashionable. Neena continues to steal the spotlight with her outfits, defined by creative silhouettes and fascinating accessorising. In fresh photos wearing jewellery and outfit from her daughter Masaba Gupta's brand, House of Masaba, Neena stands out as truly stylish, once again. Let's take a look at her outfit and why it works. ALSO READ: Neena Gupta says ‘styling’ is her favourite pastime, reveals she often saves pictures of her looks early in the morning

What did Neena Gupta wear? Neea Gupta's head-turning look is perfect for brunches and art gallery visits because the ensemble finds the sweet spot between soft minimalism, neutral style and a contemporary artistic vibe.

Neena wore a black, long blazer with a V-neckline. It has a stag print in white. For bottomwear, she opted for a flowy white skirt with large abstract circular prints. The outfit might be minimalist, but the jewellery is maximalist and steals the show. Going with the layering technique, she chose a large, chunky pearl necklace with varying lengths and statement charms. The golden cross pendant exudes a vintage charm. With a pair of closed-toe beige pumps and subtle, clean-girl makeup, Neena completed the look.

Style takeaways How can you recreate the look? Let's take cues from fashionista Neena Gupta's ensemble. The first takeaway is for accessorising: opt for pearls as the go-to accessory if your outfit is minimalistic. If you are going for neutrals like Neena did with her top and bottom pieces, ensure there is a graphic element in one way or another, whether through print or abstract motifs. Lastly, embrace high contrast, which means if you are wearing heavy accessories, consider keeping your makeup light to ensure the spotlight stays on the accessories.

More about Neena Gupta Neena Gupta was last seen on screen in 2025 in Anurag Basu's Metro in Dino, alongside a multi-starrer cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Faizal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Anupam Kher. Recently, she has also starred in the popular crime thriller Vadh 2, alongside Sanjay Mishra, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

Neena became a nani (grandmother) on October 11, 2024, when her daughter Masaba Gupta and son-in-law Satyadeep Misra welcomed a baby girl named Matara.