Neena Gupta at 66 stuns in ivory saree and halter blouse at Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's Hyderabad reception
At 66, Neena Gupta keeps proving that she is a style icon. She opted for an elegant saree look for Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's starry reception.
Hyderabad turned into a star-studded fashion runway on March 4, as some of the most loved faces from Indian cinema gathered to celebrate the wedding reception of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. Amid the glittering guest list, Neena Gupta effortlessly stole the spotlight. At 66, the veteran star proved once again that style has no age limit, serving timeless elegance with a dash of bold charm – reminding everyone why she continues to be a fashion force to reckon with.
The actor arrived to the event arm in arm with her husband Vivek Mehra, draped in an elegant off-white six-yard saree from her daughter Masaba Gupta's label, House of Masaba,
Her saree was adorned with sophisticated gold foil motifs, exuding an air of effortless grace. The real showstopper of the ensemble, however, was the bold halter-neck blouse that lent the traditional look a contemporary twist. Paired with a statement gold choker that framed her neckline beautifully, the outfit blended classic Indian elegance with modern flair.
Take a closer look at what she wore:
A fashion icon at 66
Neena’s look was a striking lesson in minimalist opulence, built around a classic ivory saree with bold metallic accents. The drape featured a soft, fluid fabric in a creamy off-white tone, elevated with large gold foil motifs scattered across the pallu and body. A delicate gold zari border ran along the edges, lending structure and polish to the otherwise minimal drape.
Instead of a traditional blouse, the sare was paired with a contemporary halter-neck blouse in a matching ivory shade. The sleeveless silhouette framed the shoulders and collarbones, giving the ensemble a modern edge while keeping the palette monochromatic and refined. The clean neckline also allowed the jewellery to take centrestage.
Statement gold accessories
The accessories leaned into a rich traditional Indian aesthetic, perfect for a wedding soiree. A statement layered gold choker necklace with intricate filigree work anchored the look, sitting high on the neck and adding regal depth to the outfit. This was complemented by stacked red glass bangles mixed with gold kadas, a classic combination that introduced a vibrant pop of colour against the muted saree.
Adding to the look was another playful element - a small red potli bag, embroidered with gold detailing and tassels - which echoed the bangles and injected a festive contrast into the otherwise neutral palette.
Her styling remained timeless and graceful. Neena wore her long, centre-parted hair loose, allowing it to fall naturally over the shoulders. Minimal makeup with soft, warm tones enhanced her features, while a small red bindi tied the entire traditional aesthetic together.
Overall, the ensemble struck a beautiful balance between heritage and contemporary styling – a minimalist ivory saree elevated with gold accents, bold jewellery, and thoughtful touches of red that made the look festive, elegant, and effortlessly sophisticated.
