Neena Gupta at 66 stuns in ivory saree and halter blouse at Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's Hyderabad reception

Hyderabad turned into a star-studded fashion runway on March 4, as some of the most loved faces from Indian cinema gathered to celebrate the wedding reception of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. Amid the glittering guest list, Neena Gupta effortlessly stole the spotlight. At 66, the veteran star proved once again that style has no age limit, serving timeless elegance with a dash of bold charm – reminding everyone why she continues to be a fashion force to reckon with. Let's take a closer look at the details of her outfit! (Instagram/@houseofmasaba)

Also Read | Kriti Sanon, Allu Arjun, Mrunal Thakur to Namrata Shirodkar: Celebs rock stylish ethnic look at Rashmika-Vijay reception

The actor arrived to the event arm in arm with her husband Vivek Mehra, draped in an elegant off-white six-yard saree from her daughter Masaba Gupta's label, House of Masaba,

Her saree was adorned with sophisticated gold foil motifs, exuding an air of effortless grace. The real showstopper of the ensemble, however, was the bold halter-neck blouse that lent the traditional look a contemporary twist. Paired with a statement gold choker that framed her neckline beautifully, the outfit blended classic Indian elegance with modern flair.

Take a closer look at what she wore: