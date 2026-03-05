Kriti Sanon, Allu Arjun, Mrunal Thakur to Namrata Shirodkar: Celebs rock stylish ethnic look at Rashmika-Vijay reception

On March 4, Hyderabad turned into the ultimate hotspot of glamour on Wednesday evening as Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda hosted their grand wedding reception. The glittering soirée saw a stellar lineup of A-listers, including Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Mrunal Thakur, Kriti Sanon, Sreeleela, Karan Johar, Neena Gupta, Daggubati Venkatesh and several other prominent names from the industry. Glamour takes centre stage as celebrities dazzle at Rashmika Mandanna's wedding reception. (Instagram) From regal sarees to sharply tailored bandhgalas, the evening was a masterclass in festive fashion, with celebrities serving one head-turning look after another. Let’s take a closer look at who wore what and pick some ethnic fashion notes. (Also read: Rashmika Mandanna stuns in shimmery lehenga at magical sangeet with Vijay Deverakonda and family: 'Most fun night ever’ ) Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon rocked a stunning all-black look for the evening. She wore a lehenga by Shantanu & Nikhil that perfectly balanced drama and elegance. The ensemble featured a full-sleeved, high-neck black sheer blouse, which she paired with a long, textured skirt. Adding structure to the look, she styled it with a black dupatta and a statement belt cinched at her waist, giving the traditional silhouette a contemporary edge. Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur stunned in a beautiful black saree adorned with multi-coloured floral borders all over, adding a vibrant contrast to the dark base. She paired it with a heavily embellished V-neckline blouse that brought just the right amount of festive sparkle. With glam makeup and perfectly styled hair, she finished off her ethnic look effortlessly, striking the perfect balance between elegance and drama. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Rana Daggubati and his wife Miheeka Bajaj made a striking appearance at the reception, serving coordinated royal vibes. Rana looked dapper in a sharp navy bandhgala suit with gold buttons and a pocket square, pairing it with matching trousers and classic brown shoes. Miheeka complemented him beautifully in a deep navy lehenga adorned with intricate silver embroidery. She styled it with a heavily embellished blouse and a rich silk dupatta featuring ornate borders, elevating the regal aesthetic. Statement jewellery and soft glam makeup completed her elegant look, making the couple one of the best-dressed duos of the evening. Sreeleela

Sreeleela wowed in an elegant green suit that featured a full-sleeved Anarkali kurta with a beautifully flared silhouette. Adding a striking contrast, she paired it with a matching Bandhani-style dupatta adorned with golden embellished borders, bringing in just the right touch of festive glamour. Accessorised with a choker necklace and statement jhumka earrings, she served pure ethnic perfection. Krithi Shetty

Kriti, ditching the darker tones for the evening, opted for a pastel-hued ensemble that exuded soft elegance. She wore a light pink bralette-style blouse adorned with intricate golden embroidery, paired with a lehenga skirt beautifully embellished with delicate zari work. A matching duppata draped gracefully on the side added to the charm, while her pink-blush glam makeup perfectly complemented the dreamy palette. Namrata Shirodkar with daughter Sitara

Namrata Shirodkar made an elegant appearance alongside her daughter Sitara, and the duo served understated glamour with a youthful twist. Namrata looked graceful in a soft ivory sharara set adorned with delicate golden embroidery, pairing it with a matching dupatta and statement choker necklace that elevated the look. Sitara, on the other hand, brought a vibrant pop of colour in a bright pink lehenga featuring intricate mirror and thread work. With soft curls and minimal accessories, she kept the focus on her playful yet festive ensemble, making the mother-daughter duo a perfect blend of classic and contemporary style. Nagarjuna and family

Nagarjuna attended the celebration with his family, and the trio struck the perfect balance between classic and contemporary style. Nagarjuna kept it sharp in a dark suit layered over a printed shirt, exuding effortless charm. Beside him, his son Naga Chaitanya looked suave in a well-tailored grey suit paired with a crisp white shirt and polished black shoes. Adding a graceful traditional touch, Amala Akkineni wore a soothing blue saree with a contrasting blouse, keeping her look elegant and timeless. Allu Arjun